Imperial Ginseng Products Ltd. Announces the Retirement of President and Co-Chairman of the Board

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Ginseng Products Ltd. (TSX-V:IGP) ("Imperial" or the "Company") today announced that Mr. Hugh Cartwright has informed the Board of Directors of his intention to retire from his position of President, as well as Co-Chairman and Director of the Board of the Company, effective August 31, 2018.



Mr. McCoach will continue his role as Chief Executive Officer and will assume the position of Chairman of the Board.

Mr. Hugh Cartwright said, "I am grateful for the opportunity to have helped lead the Company since its founding up till the current period, where I believe it is poised for significant success and growth. I am proud to have been part of this team that has taken the Company to where it is today."

Mr. Stephen McCoach said, "Mr. Cartwright is co-founder of the Company and has contributed to the building of the Company and serving on the Board since 1989. On behalf of myself and the Board, I would like to express our sincerest thanks to Mr. Cartwright for his 29 years of leadership, dedication and contributions to the Company. We wish Hugh all the best.

About Imperial Ginseng Products Ltd.

The Company is an agricultural company that seeks to provide investors returns through the cultivation and processing of North American ginseng in Ontario and the marketing of its roots primarily to Asia.

