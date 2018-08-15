Former Delaware DMV Director joins GET Group North America

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GET Group North America , the leading-edge provider of end-to-end solutions for secure credentials with over 20 years of experience in identity management, today announced the appointment of Scott Vien as Director of Business Development. Mr. Vien will lead all business development activities related to the company's solutions and products in North America.



Before joining GET Group, Mr. Vien had a 12-year career with the Delaware Department of Transportation's Division of Motor Vehicles, where he directed operations through the oversight of nearly 700 employees in seven key departments. Prior to becoming Director, he served in the capacities of Management Analyst, Commercial Driver License Program Manager, Chief of Driver Services, and Deputy Director.

Mr. Vien has been an active member of the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA) and served on the AAMVA International Board of Directors, the Region I Board of Directors, as Chair of the Card Design Standards (CDS) Committee, Vice-Chair of the e-ID Working Group, and as the Identity Management Representative for the Driver Standing Committee.

"Scott's extensive participation in national and international matters related to the Department of Motor Vehicles' community will be invaluable in the pursuit of targeted government and commercial business opportunities for our ID and credential solutions," said Alex Kambanis, Managing Director for GET Group NA.

Mr. Vien holds a B.S. in Business Management and an M.S. in Public Administration from Wilmington University.

About GET Group NA

GET Group North America is an experienced provider of high-assurance security solutions that enhance Identity, Credential, and Access Management (ICAM) operations. As a leading-edge systems integrator, GET Group NA and its partners design, manufacture, and implement end-to-end solutions for secure credentials that enable government agencies, motor vehicle departments, municipalities and law enforcement organizations to implement the latest in identity management technologies. From photo ID cards to driver's licenses to passports, GET Group NA delivers advanced personalization capabilities that prevent identification fraud and accommodate diversified customer needs.

