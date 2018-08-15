Granite Oil Corp. Announces Monthly Dividend for August, 2018

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Granite Oil Corp. ("Granite") (TSX:GXO, OTCQX:GXOCF) will pay a dividend of 2.3 cents per common share in cash on September 14, 2018, to shareholders of record on August 31, 2018. This dividend has been designated as an eligible dividend for Canadian income tax purposes.



For further information, please contact Michael Kabanuk, President & CEO by telephone at (587) 349-9123, Devon Griffiths, COO, by telephone at (587) 349-9120, or Tyler Klatt, V.P. Exploration, by telephone at (587) 349-9125.