Columbia Memorial Space Center to Deliver Family-Friendly Entertainment and Hands-On Stem Science Fun at Long Beach Comic Con's Space Expo 2018

WARWICK, N.Y., Aug. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAD Event Management LLC — experienced hosts of diverse and inclusive pop culture conventions — and Columbia Memorial Space Center – birthplace of the space shuttle and all of the Apollo space mission command and service modules — are excited to announce today the lineup to Space Expo 2018 — the fifth installment of their jointly developed program as part of the annual Long Beach Comic Con (#LBCC2018), held this September 8 and 9 at the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, California.

Space Expo brings together the space exploration and entertainment industries to put a spotlight on the real science behind popular works of fiction, with mind-blowing special guests who are at the top of their respective fields! Space Expo attendees of all ages will have instant access to a suite of engaging, interactive STEM educational opportunities and science-based panels.

"Space Expo is one of the only times that Sci-Fi, space and comic fans of all ages can interact with NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) Rocket Scientists, Engineers and Professors all in the same place," said Martha Donato, President of MAD Event Management. "This is the fifth installment of our highly popular Space Expo and we are excited to be able to present this opportunity to foster the minds of future scientists and engineers"

"We are thrilled to be able to host such a vast array of exemplary minds and engage the inquiry and critical thought of fans of all ages," said Ben Dickow, President and Executive Director of the Columbia Memorial Space Center. "Space Expo is an outstanding opportunity for the curious, those looking taking their first steps toward space and comic fans alike to engage with historic technology and some of the field's brightest thinkers."

With help from the historic Columbia Memorial Space Center, adults and children with a passion for space exploration, sci-fi and comics will experience hands-on activities in the 2,500 square foot booth, see iconic pieces of aerospace technology such as module space capsules and the Tesla Spacecraft, and hear from leaders in the field in panels that will send your imagination into orbit. Hear from the women behind the Mars Rover mission and the roles women play in the ever-changing STEM landscape. Find out first-hand from the scientists behind Long Beach's own Virgin Orbit what went into the making of the LauncherOne — a new dedicated small-satellite launch vehicle that aims to advance the way we approach space exploration. Also learn from expert space engineers and scientists how fictional cartoon, comic and video game tools and technologies would work in real life.

Welcome science to your comic-fan experience with panels that are fun and insightful for the whole family. It's easy to take a day and explore space from the comfort of earth. Some of the panel highlights include:



So You Want to Build an R2? You're not alone! This local club has researched and developed ways to build their own real-life Astromech droid. Find out how you can too!



This local club has researched and developed ways to build their own real-life Astromech droid. Find out how you can too! The Science of Black Panther's BAADASSSSS Arsenal : Hear from comics legend, Christopher Priest (Black Panther comics), Senior FPGA Engineer Benjamin Siepser, Professor of Physics and Astronomy, Michael Dennin, and host of the FGGGBT Podcast, Daniel J. Glenn as they break down all the Vibranium-based gadgets from the Marvel Universe!



: Hear from comics legend, Christopher Priest (Black Panther comics), Senior FPGA Engineer Benjamin Siepser, Professor of Physics and Astronomy, Michael Dennin, and host of the FGGGBT Podcast, Daniel J. Glenn as they break down all the Vibranium-based gadgets from the Marvel Universe! Writing Science and Engineering in Pop Culture : Justice League Action Game Designer, Jonathan Callan leads a panel of writers, scientists and engineers as they discuss the good ways and the bad ways science is portrayed in pop-culture.



: Justice League Action Game Designer, Jonathan Callan leads a panel of writers, scientists and engineers as they discuss the good ways and the bad ways science is portrayed in pop-culture. Cassini: End of Mission Update: Ever wondered what a space exploration mission briefing was like? The Cassini spacecraft has ended its nearly 20-year mission around the galaxy and the team is ready to take you through the ground-breaking scientific revelations resulting from its final transmission from Saturn.

This year, Long Beach Comic Con celebrates its tenth edition by reaffirming its commitment to the medium, remaining true to its origins and celebrating the creative talents behind some of the industry's most iconic comic books. The show also celebrates popular television shows and film — including properties Black Panther, Battlestar Galactica, Power Rangers, Twin Peaks, X-Men and so much more! In addition to the comic programming and Space Expo, Long Beach Comic Con is host to special events such as GeekFest Film Festival, KnokX PRO Wrestling Ring and LBCC's Cosplay Contest. Long Beach Comic Con will additionally host over 250 vendors, celebrity guests and renowned cosplayers. The full list of confirmed special guests is available here: http://longbeachcomiccon.com/guests.

Long Beach Comic Con tickets are on sale NOW. Follow on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for more details on upcoming limited VIP packages, photo ops and more announcements about new guests and programming. Kids 10 and under get in FREE, and there is a special discount available for all Long Beach Unified School district students! For additional information go to LongBeachComicCon.com and for tickets go to lbcc2018.eventbrite.com.

About MAD Event Management LLC

MAD Event Management functions as an owner/operator of several events of many sizes and provides expert consulting services to companies seeking to establish, grow or improve their event business. We have years of experience managing all aspects of live events, including large-scale consumer and trade shows, meetings, conferences and exhibitor execution. MAD owns and operates several pop culture conventions: Long Beach Comic Expo and Long Beach Comic Con, Long Beach, CA; New Jersey Comic Expo, Edison, NJ; C3: Comic Creator Conference; and C3: Havana, Cuba Edition. For more information, visit www.madeventmanagement.com.

