ORIJEN Pet Food Kicks Off National Series of "Eat Like Your ORIJEN Dog" Brunch Events in Denver for People & Pups on August 25

From 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. at the Watering Bowl, Pet Lovers & their dogs will be treated to a complimentary brunch while learning about the nutritional ingredients and benefits of ORIJEN branded products.

DENVER, Aug. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Award-winning ORIJEN Pet Food is kicking off a nationwide series of brunch events aimed at educating Pet Lovers on why their canine companions deserve the world's best pet food that is Biologically Appropriate, containing Fresh Regional Ingredients in their diet. The first "Eat Like Your ORIJEN Dog" brunch event will be held on August 25 in Denver, CO, at the Watering Bowl located at 5411 Leetsdale Drive.

From 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. it'll be the ultimate dog's day out as Pet Lovers enjoy complimentary cuisine inspired by the ingredients found in ORIJEN dog food, while their dogs will enjoy ORIJEN treats. Plus, the first 50 guests who arrive to the event will be gifted a "doggie bag" of items valued at nearly $100. Space is limited, so interested pet lovers should RSVP to reserve a spot: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/eat-like-your-orijen-dog-brunch-in-denver-registration-48710422184.

"ORIJEN is designed to be the highest quality, most Biologically Appropriate food for dogs, rich and diverse in fresh meat and protein, always made with Fresh Regional Ingredients. We want Pet Lovers to know that we believe it is important for dogs to eat as healthy as their owners. That's why we're hitting the road to host the Eat Like Your ORIJEN Dog brunches – because a great way to learn about the most nutritious ingredients is to eat from a menu inspired by them," said Julie Washington, chief marketing officer at Champion Petfoods.

ABOUT CHAMPION PETFOODS

Champion Petfoods is an award-winning pet food maker with a reputation of trust spanning more than 25 years. Its ORIJEN and ACANA brands feature unmatched inclusions of Fresh Regional Ingredients and are made exclusively in Champion's own kitchens. Founded in the small town of Barrhead, Alberta, Champion now exports to more than 85 countries around the world. To learn more, visit championpetfoods.com.

