Coinvention 2018 Blockchain Event to Feature Industry Leaders, Competitive Hackathon

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CryptoCurrencyWire – Discover the future of blockchain and get in touch with authentic cryptocurrency culture at the upcoming Coinvention 2018 to be held at the historic Loews Philadelphia Hotel in downtown Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. This event, slated for Aug. 30-31, 2018, brings two days of pinnacle networking, learning, collaboration and growth for the entrepreneur, venture capitalist, developer, crypto-enthusiast, and everyone else excited about blockchain's promise to redesign the future.



Coinvention's team has meticulously spent months designing a convention that welcomes investors, job seekers, newcomers and promotors to loosen up, mingle and take advantage of Philadelphia's beauty – all while soaking up more than 32 innovative and diverse topics presented by an impressive array of thought leaders in the blockchain and cryptocurrency space. Over 30 exhibits will provide one-on-one opportunities to network and gather connections to strengthen the blockchain community and be a part of its organic growth.

Attendees will hear from an exceptional selection of keynote speakers such as Gitcoin CEO Kevin Owocki, CampusCoin CEO Bryan Dube, Tyler Wellner, co-founder of BlockVenture Coalition and Simon Manka, director of Growth IOS Token, among others. Also on the agenda are eight new ICOs and STO presentations and a panel of high profile YouTube influencers and personalities who are sure to jumpstart conversations and keep people talking.

Additionally, Coinvention is hosting a free, live broadcasted "Hackathon" for conference goers, complete with an invitation to register as a team and win top prizes at this one-of-a-kind event. The Coinvention Hackathon will challenge developers, designers and idea generators to create immersive projects using the tools in the blockchain ecosystem for a chance to foster adoption of this bleeding-edge technology. The top three projects will be presenting in front of thought leaders in the blockchain world at the Coinvention 2018 Philadelphia launch!

"Coinvention is the place to be to learn, grow and make meaningful connections within the blockchain and crypto community," states Alex Scagz, Founder of Coinvention. "We love the exciting, fast-paced world of crypto and blockchain and can't wait to help others experience what it's like to be part of this epic technology."

Sign up now for a chance to network up close and personal with CEOs, entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, developers and others excited about crypto and blockchain technology.

To learn more and register for Coinvention 2018 Philadelphia, visit https://coinvention.io

