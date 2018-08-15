Reliam and Stratalux Announce Exhibition and Sponsorship at AWS Summit Anaheim

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliam and Stratalux, both Los Angeles-based Advanced Consulting Partners in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN), today announced their sponsorship and participation at AWS Summit Anaheim. The companies will meet with attendees at booth #320 for the first time since a three-company merger that included fellow APN Consulting and Managed Service Provider G2 Tech Group. To pre-schedule Summit meetings with Reliam and Stratalux representatives, visit: https://get.reliam.com/aws-summit-la-2018/



AWS Summit Anaheim – held August 23rd at the Anaheim Convention Center – is designed to educate organizations new to AWS about the AWS Cloud and to offer existing customers deep technical content to be more successful with AWS. Following the Summit, Reliam and Stratalux will host an afterparty at Lucky Strike Orange County, where AWS representatives, customers, and other attendees are invited to unwind with bowling, food, and drinks. The event begins at 9pm.

Reliam, Stratalux, and G2 Tech Group's recent merger has yielded a unified AWS consulting and managed services organization that is more than the sum of its parts. Customers benefit from an expanded coast-to-coast presence, as well as a greater breadth of experience and AWS expertise. As veteran service providers, Reliam and Stratalux possess particularly deep industry acumen when it comes to serving businesses in media and entertainment, mobile gaming, digital media, marketing, e-commerce, and Software-as-a-Service. Additionally, G2 Tech Group brings its AWS Competency statuses in DevOps, Healthcare, and Life Sciences to the combined organization.

The merged provider now includes more than 90 AWS certifications among its cloud operations professionals and solutions architects, and has integrated resources to further bolster services that include AWS strategy consulting, migrations, architecture, solution design, security and governance, cost optimization, DevOps implementation, application performance management, and 24/7 managed services and support to meet the needs of customers' unique AWS use cases.

"Given that this is our first event since the merger of these three AWS Advanced Consulting Partners, we're particularly eager to debut our newly integrated organization and expanded skillsets to both AWS personnel and enterprises looking to optimize their AWS deployments," said Simon Anderson, CEO, Reliam. "As always, we're honored to be a part of this AWS Summit and invite attendees to take to the bowling lanes – or just enjoy food and drinks – with us after the conference."

About Reliam



Reliam is a trusted consulting and managed services provider for public cloud platforms, including Amazon Web Services. Businesses across industries depend on Reliam to expertly and securely architect, migrate, manage, and optimize their cloud environments. A certified partner of AWS and backed by 17 years of experience, Reliam enables customers to focus on business and product development – and not on actively managing cloud infrastructure. Because of its proven cloud optimization strategies, Reliam consistently reduces customers' IT spend while maintaining industry-leading SLAs.

About Stratalux

Stratalux, now merged with Reliam and G2 Tech Group, was founded in 2010 as a born-in-the-cloud Managed Services Provider that focuses exclusively on AWS. As an audited AWS Next-Gen Managed Services Provider, Stratalux helps customers build and manage solutions built on Amazon Web Services. Its exclusive focus on AWS and DevOps technologies ensures that its customers have peace of mind, knowing that their infrastructure is highly optimized and in experienced hands. With Stratalux's technology, automation, and AWS certified cloud engineers and architects, it delivers on the promise of well-architected frameworks, continuous operations, and security for each and every one of their customers.

