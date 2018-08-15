CareDx to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

BRISBANE, Calif., Aug. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA), a molecular diagnostics company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value diagnostic solutions for transplant patients, today announced that Peter Maag, Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Bell, Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in the H. C. Wainwright 20th Annual Global Investment Conference, to be held on September 4-6, 2018 at the St. Regis New York, in NYC. The company is scheduled to present on Thursday, September 6, 2018 at 10:25 AM ET.



A live audio webcast of the H. C. Wainwright 20th Annual Global Investment Conference presentation will be available online from the investor relations section of the CareDx website at https://investors.caredxinc.com/. The webcast replay of the presentation will be available approximately one hour following the conclusion of the live presentation and will be available on the Company's website for 90 days.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in Brisbane, California, is a molecular diagnostics company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value diagnostic solutions for transplant recipients. CareDx offers products along the pre- and post-transplant testing continuum.

For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

