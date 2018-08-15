AXIM® Biotechnologies to Present at BIT's 16th Annual Congress of International Drug Discovery Science and Technology

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. (AXIM® Biotech) (OTC:AXIM), a world leader in cannabinoid research and development, today announced that the Company will be attending and presenting at BIT's 16th Annual Congress of International Drug Discovery Science and Technology-2018 (IDDST-2018), a conference focused on updating the breaking research of drug discovery and development for academic and industrial professionals, taking place in Cambridge, Mass. from August 16-19, 2018.



AXIM's Chief Technology Officer, Lekhram Changoer, will bring his expertise to this year's event as a presenter on the topic of "Novel cGMP Technologies for Extraction, Purification, and Conversion of Cannabinoids for the Pharmaceutical Industry." His presentation is scheduled to take place on Friday, August 17 from 3:30-3:50 p.m. ET in the Discovery Room, 3rd Floor as part of the Other Enabled Technologies for Drug Discovery session.

"It is an honor to be a part of this well-respected community of thought leaders and experts who share the same goal of improving drug discovery and development practices," said Lekhram Changoer, Chief Technology Officer of AXIM® Biotech. "As a leader in cannabinoid pharmaceutical research, we strive to make sure that we are always sharing our unique knowledge with other professionals in the industry."

Also attending the event will be AXIM's Chief Executive Officer Dr. George E. Anastassov. He will be available to discuss with other attendees the value of cannabinoids and hemp derivatives, including how AXIM Biotech is using cannabinoids (both synthetic and natural) in its extensive line of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products.

"We are excited to attend IDDST-2018 and share our successful research findings on the science of cannabinoids with other industry peers," said George E. Anastassov, MD, DDS, MBA and Chief Executive Officer of AXIM® Biotech. "We are always in search of opportunities to offer insightful contributions to the pharmaceutical community and are looking forward to sharing our knowledge and experience at this internationally recognized industry event."

IDDST-2018 will host 300 participants from 35 countries made up of leading scientists from the academia and industry worldwide. Over the last 15 years, the IDDST Congress has become a leading international event for the drug discovery community.

A copy of AXIM's management presentation can be found at: https://ir.aximbiotech.com/

For more information about the event, please visit http://www.iddst.com/iddst2018.

To learn more about AXIM, please visit the company's website: http://aximbiotech.com/.

About AXIM® Biotechnologies

AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. (AXIM) focuses on the research, development and production of cannabis-based pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and cosmetic products. Our flagship products include CanChew+®, a CBD-based controlled release chewing gum, CanChew+ 50®, containing 50 mg of CBD undergoing clinical trials in patients with IBS and MedChew Rx®, a combination CBD/THC gum that will undergo clinical trials for the treatment of pain and spasticity associated with MS. AXIM has a number of products developed or in developmental stage for treatment and/ or prevention of multiple conditions and symptoms. We prioritize the well-being of our customers while embracing a solid fiscal strategy. For more information, please visit AXIMBiotech.com.

