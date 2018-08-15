Pixelworks to Participate at Upcoming Financial Conferences

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW), a leading provider of power efficient visual processing solutions, today announced that management will participate at the following upcoming financial conferences.



Jefferies Semiconductor, Hardware and Communications Infrastructure Summit

Location: The Ritz Carlton Hotel, Chicago, IL

Date: Wednesday, August 29, 2018

Meeting Requests: To schedule a meeting, please contact a Jefferies representative.

Dougherty & Co. Institutional Investor Conference

Location: The Millennium Hotel, Minneapolis, MN

Date: Thursday, September 6, 2018

Meeting Requests: To schedule a meeting, please contact a Dougherty & Co. representative.

About Pixelworks, Inc.

Pixelworks creates, develops and markets high efficiency visual display processing and advanced video delivery solutions for the highest quality display and streaming applications. The Company has a 20 year history of delivering image processing innovation to providers of leading edge consumer electronics and professional displays, as well as video delivery and streaming solutions. Pixelworks is headquartered in San Jose, CA. For more information, please visit the Company's web site at www.pixelworks.com.

