RavenQuest Signs Services Contract With Alexander First Nation

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RavenQuest BioMed Inc. (the "Company" or "RavenQuest") – (CSE:RQB, OTCQB:RVVQF, Frankfurt: 1IT)) is pleased to announce it has entered into a services agreement with Alexander First Nation to develop a Health Canada cannabis license application. Alexander First Nation is located adjacent to the Edmonton Metropolitan Region and plans to build a cannabis facility on its sovereign land.



"We are genuinely excited to be working with Alexander First Nation," stated George Robinson, CEO of RavenQuest. "Today's announcement marks the beginning of a trusting and mutually beneficial relationship. We've taken a huge first step toward a brighter economic future for both Alexander First Nation and RavenQuest," said Robinson.

"This agreement speaks to our continued commitment to working with Indigenous communities," Robinson continued. "We see the economic and social impact these partnerships can bring and will continue our work in earnest to establish similar partnerships and engagements with unique Indigenous communities in the months ahead."

About RavenQuest BioMed Inc.

RavenQuest is a diversified publicly traded cannabis company with divisions focused upon cannabis production, management services & consulting and specialized research & development. RavenQuest is a licensed producer with facilities located in Markham, Ontario and Edmonton, Alberta. RavenQuest maintains a research partnership with Montreal's McGill University focused upon cultivar (strain) recognition, plant stabilization and yield maximization of the cannabis plant.

The Company focuses on partnerships with Indigenous communities and entered into an MOU to construct a cannabis production facility on sovereign land of Fort McMurray First Nation #468. RavenQuest has also recently entered into an LOI to pursue the acquisition of Western Agripharma Ltd., a late stage application with a production facility under construction on British Columbia's sunshine coast.



Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The Company provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to those identified and reported in the Company's public filings under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.