Rosehill Resources Inc. to Present at EnerCom's The Oil & Gas Conference

HOUSTON, Aug. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosehill Resources Inc. ("Rosehill" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ROSE, ROSEW, ROSEU)) today announced that it will be presenting and hosting one-on-one meetings at EnerCom's The Oil & Gas Conference in Denver.



Rosehill's Chairman of the Board, Gary Hanna will present and host one-on-one meetings on Monday, August 20, 2018 along with Alan Townsend, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Brian Ayers, Vice President of Geology. The presentation is scheduled at 1:55 p.m. Mountain Time and will be webcast. The webcast can be accessed on the "Events" tab of the News & Media section of the Company's website, www.rosehillresources.com . The Company will be uploading the presentation material to its website on the "Presentation" tab of the News & Media section on the day of the presentation.

About Rosehill Resources Inc.

Rosehill Resources Inc. is an oil and gas exploration company with producing assets in Texas and New Mexico with its investment activity focused in the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin. The Company's strategy for growth includes the organic development of its two core acreage areas in the Northern Delaware Basin and the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as focused acquisitions in the Delaware Basin

Contact Information: