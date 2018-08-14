SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Energen Corporation to Diamondback Energy, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Energen Corporation ("Energen" or the "Company") (NYSE:EGN) stock prior to August 14, 2018 .

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of Energen to Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Under the terms of the transaction, Energen shareholders will receive 0.6442 shares of Diamondback common stock for each share of Energen common stock they own. This represents a value of approximately $84.95 per share. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

http://www.zlk.com/mna/energen-corporation

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The Energen merger investigation concerns whether the Board of Energen breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether Diamondback Energy is underpaying for Energen shares, thus unlawfully harming Energen shareholders.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Eduard Korsinsky, Esq.

30 Broad Street - 24th Floor

New York, NY 10004

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com