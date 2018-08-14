MERGER ALERT – BMS and BNCL: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS)

Merger Announcement: August 6, 2018

Transaction Details: Bemis will be purchased by Amcor Limited. Shareholders will receive 5.1 Amcor shares for each Bemis share, a value of approximately $57.75 per share.

Beneficial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQGM: BNCL)

Merger Announcement: August 8, 2018

Transaction Details: Beneficial Bancorp will be purchased WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Shareholders will receive 0.3013 shares of WSFS common stock and $2.93 in cash for each share.

Green Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNBC)

Merger Announcement: July 24, 2018

Transaction Details: Green Bancorp will be purchased by Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQGM: VBTX) for 0.79 shares of Veritex per Green Bancorp share; based on the closing price of Veritex on July 23, 2018, this represents an approximate value of $32.77 per share.

