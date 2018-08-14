Contemporary Calgary appoints David Leinster as Chief Executive Officer

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Contemporary Calgary proudly announces the appointment of David Leinster as Chief Executive Officer.



David joins Contemporary Calgary having built a successful career leading brand strategy, marketing and digital communications for Enbridge Inc. Prior to that, he led a series of high profile corporate and non-profit accounts at local branding firm, Karo Group.

No stranger to the visual arts community, David has been involved with Contemporary Calgary in a leading role, most significantly with our successful Expression of Interest submission for the Centennial Planetarium in 2013. He has also acted as a strategic advisor for the Institute for Modern and Contemporary Art.

"The Board is thrilled to welcome David in this capacity," says Jay Mehr, Chair of Contemporary Calgary. "What we needed was an energetic leader with a diverse skillset who knows how to build bridges, align vision, garner support from the community and manage a complex project," Mehr added. "We have every confidence that David is the right person to lead us forward, and that our organization will thrive under his leadership."

The appointment of Mr. Leinster comes at an exciting time for the organization. On June 19, Contemporary Calgary and the City of Calgary announced a lease agreement that will see the organization transform the Centennial Planetarium—former home of the Calgary Science Centre—into a world-class destination for modern and contemporary art. Prior to when Contemporary Calgary begins its transformation of the space, the City will complete a significant renovation to bring the planetarium into compliance with current building codes. This work is expected to be complete by December of this year.

"The planetarium has always been a place where Calgarians have come to learn, be challenged and inspired," says Leinster, who officially took his post on August 7. "I'm looking forward to working with our team, engaging with our partners—and all Calgarians—to help turn this vision into reality."

Contemporary Calgary is actively focusing on a number of priorities, including community engagement and programming, developing a sound business and operating plan, engaging in an architectural competition for the development of the space, and capital campaign development.

For more information, to get involved or to learn more about upcoming programming and events, please visit www.contemporarycalgary.com .

ABOUT CONTEMPORARY CALGARY

Contemporary Calgary was formed in early 2014 as an amalgamation of three long-standing visual arts organizations in Calgary—Museum of Contemporary Art Calgary (MOCA), the Art Gallery of Calgary (AGC) and The Institute for Modern and Contemporary Art (IMCA). Our mission is to contribute to a global city of choice by providing Calgary and its visitors a significant visual arts destination dedicated to modern and contemporary art. Currently, Calgary is the only city of its size without a major public destination for modern and contemporary art.

