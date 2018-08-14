EQUITY ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Commencement of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Dentsply Sirona, Inc. -- XRAY

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Dentsply Sirona, Inc. ("Dentsply" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:XRAY) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.



On August 7, 2018, Dentsply reported that "During the quarter ended June 30, 2018, the Company recorded a goodwill and intangible impairment charge of $1,265 million." Dentsply stated that the charge was largely the result of challenges in the Technologies and Equipment segment. Following this news, shares of Dentsply were down more than 18% on intraday trading on August 7, 2018. To obtain additional information, go to:

http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/dentsply-sirona-inc

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut and Washington D.C.

