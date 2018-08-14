SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by the Board of Directors of Sanmina Corporation -- SANM

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws. The investigation concerns whether Sanmina issued materially false and/or misleading statements regarding its growth prospects.



On October 31, 2017, Sanmina shares were down more than 15% on intraday trading following the release of the Company's preliminary results for the fourth quarter and full year 2017. In an earnings call, the Company's President, CEO & Director, Robert K. Eulau stated that "the financials of some of our operations were impacted by the onboarding and production ramp of new programs." To obtain additional information, go to:

http://www.zlkdocs.com/SANM-Info-Request-Form-6196

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities and shareholder lawsuits. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Eduard Korsinsky, Esq.

30 Broad Street - 24th Floor

New York, NY 10004

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com