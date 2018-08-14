NCCER Releases Updated Curricula

ALACHUA, Fla., Aug. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NCCER recently released the following updated curricula: Heating, Ventilating and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Levels 1 – 4; Mechanical Insulating Levels 2 and 3; Mobile Crane Operations Levels 1 – 3; Basic, Intermediate and Advanced Rigger; Signal Person; and Safety Technology. In addition to keeping content current, all include lesson plans and dynamic PowerPoints.



HVAC features many new technology advancements, such as communicating thermostats, dual-fuel heat pumps and microchannel coils, as well as technology for the technician, incorporating the use of tablets, digital work orders and invoicing, and smart phone apps. NCCER is a North American Technician Excellence (NATE) recognized training provider and the HVAC curriculum has been updated to the new Section 608 of the Environmental Protection Agency Clean Air Act.



Now in color, Mechanical Insulating has been reorganized to communicate fundamental information earlier in the curriculum. New modules include "Vapor Retarders and Insulation Coatings" (19211), "Jacketing Systems" (19313), "Removable and Reusable Flexible Insulation Covers" (19314) and the rewritten "Trade Math and Layout" (19212).



Both the Mobile Crane Operations and Basic, Intermediate and Advanced Rigger curricula have been brought up to current Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) regulations and American Society of Mechanical Engineers' standards for lifting and rigging. These curricula also deliver additional study questions in the "Load Charts" module (21301).



Significant changes to Signal Person comprise of expanded information on lifts requiring more than one signal person and multi-crane lifts while new content features emergency procedures for working around cranes. Signal Person has been updated to current OSHA 29 CFR 1926.1419 and 29 CFR 1926.1421 regulations for hand and verbal signals.



Safety Technology is a recognized exam study source for the Board of Certified Safety Professionals' construction-related certifications. This curriculum now provides topics such as weather emergencies and natural disasters, OSHA's silica rule, multi-employer worksite polices and many more.



A team of subject matter experts representing industry and academia contribute to the development of training curricula to ensure they meet or exceed industry standards. The authoring committee responsible for making these changes included 45 subject matter experts with representatives from the following:



HVAC — Builders Association of North Central Florida; Career Safety Center; Center for Employment Training; Duke Energy; Fort Scott Community College; Hubbard Construction; Industrial Management and Training Institute; Lee Company; Lincoln Tech; Santa Fe College; and Windham School District.



Mechanical Insulating — BRACE Industrial Group; Brock; Industrial Construction & Engineering; Insulation Specialties, Inc.; L&C Insulation; National Insulation Association; Petrin, LLC; and Southern Tier Insulations.



Mobile Crane Operations, Rigger and Signal Person — Associated Builders and Contractors Pelican Chapter; Bay Ltd.; Bo-Mac Contractors Ltd.; Cowboyscranes.com; Exelon Generation; Jacobs Field Services; KBR; Kelley Construction; Mammoet USA; North American Crane Bureau; Orion Marine Group; and Southland Safety.



Additional Rigger — Bechtel; and Fluor.



Safety Technology — Alaska Training Center; Associated Builders and Contractors National; Carolina Bridge Company; The Haskell Company; LPR Construction; MasTec; Northern Industrial Training, LLC; Safety Advantage; Safety Council of Texas City; Southland Safety; STARCON; TIC - The Industrial Company; and Tri-City Electrical Contractors, Inc.



NCCER develops and distributes its curricula in partnership with leading textbook publisher Pearson and ensures that it complies with the Department of Labor's Office of Apprenticeship requirements for time-based training. Individuals who successfully complete these training programs through an NCCER Accredited Training Sponsor will earn industry-recognized credentials through the NCCER Registry System. To learn more about NCCER curricula and purchasing options, visit www.nccer.org/curricula.





About NCCER — NCCER is a not-for-profit 501 (c)(3) education foundation created by the construction industry to develop standardized curriculum with portable credentials and to help address the skilled, construction workforce shortage. NCCER is recognized by the industry as the training, assessment, certification and career development standard for the construction and maintenance craft professional. For more information, visit www.nccer.org or contact NCCER customer service at 888.622.3720.

