HORNBLOWER'S DOGS ON DECK CRUISE PROMISES A "DOGGONE" GOOD TIME

Marina del Rey, Aug. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Marina del Rey, CA – August 14, 2018) --- Hornblower Cruises & Events (HCE) will host its first annual Dogs on Deck Cruise on Saturday, October 20, 2018, to benefit Los Angeles Animal Services, a local nonprofit that promotes and protects the health, safety and welfare of animals and people. On this special day, dogs are welcome aboard to enjoy a fun-filled yappy hour cocktail cruise and Howl'oween costume contest with their owners.

Reservations are now being accepted. Limited tickets available.

Event: Dogs on Deck Cruise to benefit Los Angeles Animal Services

Place: Fisherman's Village Marina (13755 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey, CA 90292)

Date: Saturday, October 20, 2018

Time: Boarding begins at 1:30pm. Cruise is from 2:00pm to 4:00pm.

Tickets: Costs are $55 for adults and $53 for seniors and the military. Taxes and service fees are additional. Children three and under are free. Each adult passenger is invited to board with one dog. Canines must be kept on a leash throughout the cruise. To make reservations, visit www.hornblower.com/port/overview/mdr+dogs-on-deck-in-the-marina.

Dogs on Deck Cruise is just like the seasonal Sunset Cocktail Cruise, but on October 20, 2018, Hornblower welcomes families and their favorite canines aboard. Guests will enjoy complimentary appetizers, and soft drinks, wine, beer and cocktails are available for purchase (for humans 21+), as dogs enjoy a delectable doggie treat and food bar sponsored by Petco along with a dog relief area set up on the sun deck of the yacht.

A portion of the Dogs on Deck proceeds will go directly to helping LA Animal Services, one of the largest municipal shelter systems in the United States, with six shelters serving approximately 60,000 animals annually. The agency also responds to 20,000 emergency calls involving an animal or person in danger each year.

The Cruise Includes:

Special guest appearance by Geordi La Corgi.

Meet "Darris Cooper" the Petco Pawsitive Dog Expert and Trainer & Petco Stylists.

First Annual Doggie Howl'oween costume contest with prizes. Canine costume contest and "Dog Trick Competition". Dog owners are encouraged to dress up their pooch in Halloween costumes to participate in an onboard Doggie Costume Contest and post photos on Hornblower's Facebook (www.facebook.com/HornblowerLA) and Instagram (@HornblowerCruises) pages for a chance to win great prizes. Prizes will also be awarded for the top dog tricks.

Photos available for purchase.

Policies:

One dog per adult is welcome. The event is not open to dogs under six months of age.

All dogs must be on a leash at all times. No retractable leashes are allowed.

Owners must clean up after their dogs.

No dogs in heat are allowed.

The cruise is not recommended for dogs that are sensitive to movement or get motion sickness.

This event is not appropriate for dogs that are unpredictable in crowds or dislike strangers or other dogs.

This event is for dogs and people only. Please do not bring other pets.

Your dog must wear a current rabies tag to board and I.D.tags are mandatory.

If your dog gets in an altercation with another dog that causes an injury, Hornblower is not responsible for the treatment or vet charges either party may experience. You are responsible for the safety of your pet onboard.

Hornblower Cruises & Events has been the leading charter yacht and public dining cruise operator headquartered in California for 35 years. The company operates over 70 vessels, including the three largest dining yachts on the West Coast and has ports in San Francisco, Berkeley, Sacramento, Long Beach, Newport Beach, Marina del Rey, San Diego and New York City. Two Hornblower subsidiary businesses, Alcatraz Cruises and Statue Cruises, are National Park Service ferry concessioners to Alcatraz Island and the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island, respectively. In 2014, Hornblower began operating the third subsidiary, Hornblower Niagara Cruises, out of Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada. For more information visit www.hornblower.com.

L.A. Animal Services operates one of the largest municipal shelter systems in the United States, with six shelters serving approximately 60,000 animals annually. The agency also responds to 20,000 emergency calls involving an animal or person in danger each year. LA Animal Services promotes and protects the health, safety and welfare of animals and people. For more information visit www.laanimalservices.com.

