Le Duff America Selects ArrowStream as their Supply Chain Intelligence Partner

CHICAGO, Aug. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ArrowStream ®, a foodservice supply chain innovator that combines expertise in software and services to improve supply chain performance, today announced a partnership with Le Duff America, who is owned by France-based Groupe Le Duff which serves more than 1 million customers daily at its nearly 2,000 bakery-cafés worldwide. Le Duff America (LDA) has licensed ArrowStream's market-leading OnDemand technology to support vital foodservice supply chain activities and optimize supply chain performance for brands such as la Madeleine Country French Café. LDA will leverage the suite of OnDemand technology services to help evaluate critical supply chain data, identify new suppliers for sourcing, and execute quicker supply chain decisions that impact day-to-day operations.

Like most foodservice organizations without a supply chain software solution, LDA relied heavily on manual data mining practices to derive the necessary information to improve its supply chain performance. Given their plans for continued growth and a commitment to maximize value to their franchisees, LDA knew they needed to implement a solution that would enable their procurement and supply chain experts to quickly uncover opportunities to eliminate price variance, reduce off-contract purchasing and ensure supply inventory accuracy on core and LTO menu items.

"OnDemand is going to provide the supply chain intelligence we need and the tools and data necessary for my procurement team to operate at their best," said Mike Cobern, Senior Director of Purchasing at LDA. "Making sure our bakery-cafés receive the right product, at the right price, at the right time is our top priority, and OnDemand will allow us to do this efficiently and ensure opportunities are not missed."

OnDemand empowers restaurant chains to strategically manage their supply chain by providing a process driven solution. OnDemand is the source of truth for a company's procurement, distribution and quality team's data. This centralized information empowers restaurant chains to optimally run their business, and with the recent acquisition of ARA's ChainBrain, LDA will now have access to technology which enables a process and an automated, data-driven RFP solution with their suppliers.

LDA is the latest foodservice operator to partner with ArrowStream, joining a portfolio of customers that have recently added Zaxby's, Dairy Queen, Canadian Dairy Queen Co-Op, and Good Times Burgers, among others.

"We're thrilled LDA has joined the growing number of restaurant chains that leverage OnDemand's solutions to manage the complexity and growth within their supply chain," said Jeff Dorr, Chief Customer Officer, ArrowStream. "We strive to provide the technology and tools our customers need to address industry-specific challenges and ensure ongoing, super-charged performance. Having unified data on spend analysis, sourcing, contract management, and suppliers, enable our customers to achieve real business transformation and game-changing benefits. And with the acquisition of ChainBrain RFP technology, we can push collaboration even further upstream in the supply chain. This is a great time for our customers as we continue to help them achieve maximum results through the ArrowStream network of over 6,000+ suppliers, 815+ distributors and more than 200 restaurant concept brands."

About Le Duff America Inc.

Le Duff America Inc. is owned by France-based Groupe Le Duff, which was founded by Louis Le Duff in 1976. Groupe Le Duff has annual sales of 2.4 billion USD. Groupe Le Duff's restaurant division serves more than 1 million customers daily at its nearly 2,000 bakery-cafés worldwide. Le Duff America operates multiple restaurant concepts in the U.S., including Brioche Dorée, la Madeleine Country French Café and Mimi's, which focus on fresh ingredients, hand-prepared foods, and authentic flavors. For more information, visit www.groupleduff.com.

About ArrowStream

Headquartered in Chicago, Ill., ArrowStream is the first company to develop innovative solutions that address both supply chain management and inbound logistics, optimizing industry and customer data to provide unprecedented levels of transparency, control, and actionable insight. ArrowStream has been serving the food industry for more than 18 years, combining proven supply chain expertise with data science and analytics to help clients rethink and optimize their supply chains. Industry leaders nationwide trust ArrowStream to proactively manage their supply chains, dealing with issues well in advance of the impact. For more information on ArrowStream, please visit arrowstream.com.