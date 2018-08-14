Seacoast Bank Announces Allen Brinkman as Market President for Tampa

STUART, Fla., Aug. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida ("Seacoast") (NASDAQ:SBCF) today announced Allen Brinkman has joined Seacoast Bank as market president and head of commercial banking for the Tampa market.



In this role, Brinkman will lead the bank's operations and commercial banking team in the greater Tampa market and report to Chuck Cross, executive vice president and commercial banking executive. Brinkman will provide senior leadership in a market that's still new for Seacoast. The more than 90-year old, Florida-based bank entered the market last year through the acquisitions of Gulfshore Bank and Northstar Bank.

"We are thrilled to welcome a senior banking industry executive like Allen Brinkman to the Seacoast team in Tampa," said Charles K. Cross, executive vice president and commercial banking executive of Seacoast Bank. "We see a burgeoning opportunity in Tampa, especially in commercial banking. We're looking to Allen to leverage his deep experience and many relationships in Tampa and lead Seacoast to new growth in the market."

Brinkman previously worked as managing director of Atlantic Merchant Capital Investments LLC and as chairman, president and CEO of SunTrust for Tampa. He sees in Seacoast an advantage that will be tough for other banks to match.

"While large banks offer convenience, many have lost the ability to personalize their customer service. And, many small banks have failed to keep up with the technological convenience of large banks," Brinkman said. "Seacoast is uniquely positioned to fill the gap with an approach that offers the best of both worlds – convenience and personalization. I'm excited to join the Seacoast team and help them press their advantage."

About Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is one of the largest community banks headquartered in Florida with approximately $5.9 billion in assets and $4.7 billion in deposits as of June 30, 2018. The company provides integrated financial services including commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services to customers through advanced banking solutions, 49 traditional branches of its locally branded, wholly owned subsidiary bank, Seacoast Bank, and seven commercial banking centers. Offices stretch from Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and West Palm Beach north through the Daytona Beach area, into Orlando and Central Florida and the adjacent Tampa market, and west to Okeechobee and surrounding counties. More information about the company is available at SeacoastBanking.com.

Charles M. Shaffer

Executive Vice President

Chief Financial Officer

(772) 221-7003

Chuck.Shaffer@seacoastbank.com