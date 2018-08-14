August 27th COOL Deadline: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Important Upcoming Deadline in the Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against PolarityTE, Inc. - COOL

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the important August 27, 2018 lead plaintiff deadline in the shareholder class action lawsuit against PolarityTE, Inc. ("PolarityTE" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:COOL). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages on behalf of those who purchased the securities of PolarityTE between March 31, 2017 and June 25, 2018, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period").



According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) the status of Patent #14/954,335 at the time it was acquired by PolarityTE on April 7, 2017 and the months following; (2) the updated status of Patent #14/954,335 after its June 4, 2018 final rejection by the United States Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO"); and (3) that as a result of the foregoing, PolarityTE's publicly disseminated financial statements were materially false and misleading.

On June 25, 2018, Citron Research published a report calling PolarityTE a "fraud," accusing it of failing to disclose that its key technology has been rejected patent status by the USPTO.

On this news, PolarityTE's stock fell $12.32 per share, or over 31%, over two consecutive trading days to close at $26.41 per share on June 26, 2018, damaging investors.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 27, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

