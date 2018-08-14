Prime Capital Investment Advisors Continues Growth

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Aug. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moores Creek Capital Partners, based in Raleigh, North Carolina, will join Prime Capital Investment Advisors (PCIA) this month, continuing PCIA's growth in 2018.

Moores Creek's already well-established office will be complemented by PCIA's robust operations and support services, as well as expanded wealth advisory services. This move also positions the Raleigh-Durham firm for future growth.

"We have been in business since 2006 and have enjoyed steady growth," said Jim Hirst, managing partner of Moores Creek. "In today's wealth advisory landscape, it has become increasingly challenging to manage the business while also addressing the changing and growing needs of clients. Certainly, joining PCIA gives us access to additional resources; however, the big winner will be our clients who will benefit from the expanded services we can provide as a result of this partnership."

"We recognized 2018 to be a year of growth and expansion for PCIA," said Scott Colangelo, founder and chairman of Prime Capital Investment Advisors. "Welcoming Moores Creek to Prime Capital Investment Advisors and establishing a presence in Raleigh-Durham is a part of our plan to build a national brand and serve clients across the country."

"I've known Scott Colangelo and the PCIA team for quite a while," said Rich Murray, managing partner of Moores Creek. "When we were looking at solutions to expand and enhance our client offerings, joining PCIA was the obvious choice."

Moores Creek represents the latest of additions to PCIA. In recent months, PCIA also announced expansions into Florida, Houston and Northern California as part of a planned growth strategy. The company has also bolstered its executive team by hiring industry veteran Glenn Spencer as CEO. This addition will give PCIA 12 offices in 10 states.

"Jim and Rich are highly respected and have built a tremendous firm that serves the needs of investors in the Raleigh-Durham area," said Spencer. "We are thrilled they have decided to join PCIA."

About Prime Capital Investment Advisors

Prime Capital Investment Advisors provides a client-centric, team approach to full-service financial planning, including fee-based asset management and wealth management. The firm has several locations throughout the United States, with investment advisor representatives serving clients across the nation.

Advisory services offered through Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC. ("PCIA"), a Registered Investment Adviser. PCIA: 6201 College Blvd., 7th Floor, Overland Park, KS 66211. PCIA doing business as Qualified Plan Advisors ("QPA").

