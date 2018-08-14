The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MRCY, FPI and ORCL

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Class Period: October 24, 2017 to April 24, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 10, 2018

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, Mercury Systems, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Mercury's decision to in-source processing was adversely impacting Mercury's operating margins and free cash-flow generation and conversion; (ii) Mercury's model was becoming structurally more working capital intensive; (iii) as a result of the foregoing, Mercury's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the MRCY lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/mercury-systems?wire=3

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Class Period: May 9, 2017 to July 10, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 10, 2018

The complaint alleges Farmland Partners Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Farmland artificially increased its revenues by marking loans to related party tenants; (ii) as a results of the foregoing, Farmland's Class Period revenues were overstated; and (iii) as a result, Farmland's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the FPI lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/farmland-partners-inc?wire=3

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Class Period: May 10, 2017 to March 19, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 9, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants issued false and misleading statements regarding Oracle's cloud revenues and failed to disclose that these revenues were driven, at least in part, by improper, coercive sales practices, including: (1) threatening existing customers with "audits" of their use of Oracle's non-cloud software licenses and levying expensive penalties against those customers, unless the customers agreed to shift their business to Oracle cloud programs; (2) decreasing customer support for certain Oracle on-premises or hardware systems, in an effort to drive customers away from such systems and into cloud-based systems; and (3) strong-arming customers by threatening to raise the cost of legacy database licenses dramatically if the customers choose another cloud provider.

Get additional information about the ORCL lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/oracle-corporation?wire=3

