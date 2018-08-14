Teradici Board Appoints David Smith as Interim CEO

BURNABY, British Columbia, Aug. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teradici ®, the creator of PCoIP® technology and Cloud Access Software, has appointed technology veteran, David Smith as its interim CEO. The former QuickMobile CEO was brought on to help accelerate the growth of Teradici and its Cloud Access solution as the company continues to focus on Enterprise Software and Services.



"David Smith not only has an extensive track record of growing enterprise companies, he brings incredible knowledge in networking and mobility," said Dan Rubin, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Teradici. "We thank Dan Cordingley for his years of leadership and innovation, from founding and building the company to transforming it into a leading solutions provider for customers moving applications to public or private clouds."

With over 30 years of executive leadership experience in Fortune 500 companies including Nortel Networks and Pitney Bowes, Mr. Smith is well-poised to help propel Teradici into its next phase of enterprise growth.

"This is an exciting time for Teradici and I am thrilled to be a part of this next chapter," said David Smith, Interim CEO. "The company's leading technology delivers a high-performance and secure user experience while being flexible and simple to deploy. I look forward to helping Teradici and its partners reach their full cloud potential."

Teradici's Cloud Access Software leverages industry-leading PCoIP® technology to empower a rich user-experience and the flexibility to deliver desktops from any public cloud or private data center to a variety of endpoint devices. With over 10 million current users, the company remains laser-focused on serving its customers and partners that are tapping into the power of Cloud Access Software and its PCoIP technology.

Prior to being the CEO at QuickMobile, Mr. Smith was the CEO at Elix Wireless Charging Systems. He also held leadership roles at several companies including Nortel Networks, Pitney Bowes, Sea to Sky Gondola Corporation, Convedia Corporation, and Icron Technologies Corporation. Mr. Smith holds an MBA from McGill University and received a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of New Brunswick.

For more information about Teradici, please visit www.teradici.com

About Teradici

Teradici is the creator of the PCoIP remoting protocol technology and Cloud Access Software, the leading solution for a cloud-ready future. The company, founded in 2004 and based in Burnaby, British Columbia outside of Vancouver, is focused on its core mission of seamless delivery of workstations and applications for end-users.

Teradici PCoIP® technology is the most secure remoting technology in the marketplace, enabling visualization of even the most graphics-intensive applications. Teradici Cloud Access Software, built on PCoIP technology, enables enterprises to securely leverage public cloud GPU instances to confidently lift and shift the most graphics-intensive Windows or Linux applications to the public cloud, avoiding costly rewrites.

The company's technology is deployed by Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies and service providers from around the world. Teradici also partners with leading cloud providers including AWS, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure to continue delivering the best user experience and enabling our customers the ability to scale to millions of users. Teradici was the recipient of the 2017 Google Cloud Partner Award for Innovative Solution in Media & Entertainment.



Teradici and PCoIP are trademarks of Teradici Corporation and are registered in the United States and/or other countries. Any other trademarks or registered trademarks mentioned in this release are the intellectual property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Carmen Mantalas

Blanc & Otus on behalf of Teradici

carmen.mantalas@blancandotus.com



