The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of GLNCY, GLCNF, SBGL, NWL, FLKS and FB

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS: GLNCY, GLCNF)

Class Period: September 30, 2016 to July 2, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 7, 2018

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, Glencore plc made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Glencore's conduct would subject it to heightened scrutiny by U.S. and foreign government bodies resulting in investigations into the company's compliance with money laundering and bribery laws, as well as the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act; and (ii) as a result, defendants' statements about Glencore's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On May 18, 2018, Bloomberg reported that the U.K.'s Serious Fraud Office was preparing to open a formal bribery investigation into Glencore. Then on July 3, 2018, Glencore disclosed that the U.S. Department of Justice issued its subsidiary a subpoena to produce documents and other records in connection with its compliance with U.S. money laundering statutes and the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL)

Class Period: April 7, 2017 to June 26, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 27, 2018

The lawsuit alleges that Sibanye Gold Limited made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Sibanye's safety protocols were inadequate to prevent a high rate of worker death; (2) Sibanye's mining supervisors routinely forced Company employees to work in unsafe and unlawful conditions; the foregoing issues would foreseeably subject Sibanye to heightened regulatory oversight; and (3) as a result, Sibanye's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL)

Class Period: February 6, 2017 to January 24, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 20, 2018

The complaint alleges that during the class period Newell Brands Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's retail channel was loaded with extremely high levels of unsold Newell product; (ii) contrary to defendants' representations, the build-up of Newell inventory in the retail channel was due to Company-specific rather than macroeconomic reasons; (iii) as a result of the unusually high levels of unsold inventory in the retail channel, Newell was exposed to a heightened risk that it would experience slower sales growth in future periods; and (iv) undisclosed managerial and cultural differences in the legacy Newell and Jarden businesses had created significant discord that was having a material adverse effect on the Company's operating performance.

Flex Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLKS)

Class Period: November 6, 2017 to June 12, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 20, 2018

The lawsuit alleges that Flex Pharma, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company overstated the viability and approval prospects for its product candidate FLX-787 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease; and (ii) as a result, Flex's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On June 13, 2018, Flex announced that it planned to halt its FLX-787 trials, citing oral tolerability concerns observed in both studies. Flex also said that it will restructure its organization to reduce costs, including reducing its workforce by approximately 60%, and that Flex's Board is exploring "strategic alternatives, including the potential sale or merger of the company." Following this news, Flex stock dropped $3.14 per share, or 75.12%, to close at $1.04 on June 13, 2018.

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Class Period: October 1, 2017 to July 26, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 25, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Facebook, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the implementation of the General Data Protection Regulation ("GDPR"), which was adopted by the European Union on or around April 14, 2016, would have a foreseeable and materially negative impact on use of the Platform, revenue growth, and profitability because the informed consent required by the GDPR resulted in many users rejecting Facebook's privacy policies and/or procedures and exposed a significant number of fake accounts on the platform; (ii) by May 25, 2018, Facebook's Platform use and revenue growth had already begun to decline as a result of Facebook's efforts to comply with the GDPR; (iii) the decline in Facebook's Platform use and the increase in costs as a result of complying with the GDPR had a materially adverse effect on Facebook's financial health, including its revenue and projected growth; and (iv) as a result, Facebook's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

