Dental Implants Market to Scale USD 5,944.5 Million Revenue by 2022 - Market Research Future

Cracking a smile can act like an ice-breaker. And a perfect one can set the ball rolling. In search of that perfection, people are now seeking more from science. The stream has not failed; science has been providing solution updates for decades now, all the while striving for the best. One such output is a dental implant. A moderate CAGR of 4.6% and a market valuation of USD 5,944.5 million is what the Global Dental Implants Market is all set to achieve during the forecast period (2016-2022), predicts Market research Future (MRFR) in a minutely-analyzed study.

Aging Population to Propel the Global Dental Implants Market

The last century saw science gathering a breakneck speed in development and researches which it is still maintaining. The groundbreaking results have influenced diverse healthcare sectors and have pushed the mortality rate mark much further owing to which a rise in the elderly population can be witnessed. These people are susceptible to dental imperfections, and their teeth fall out with age. Dental implants can be a perfect solution for that. A dental implant is a titanium post imitating a tooth root which dental experts plant just below the gum line into the jawbone. The method is then followed by mounting of replacement teeth or creation of a bridge. Elderlies benefit much from this procedure as the implant does not come out easily. Without worrying much about their teeth, they can carry on their chat and feast.

Aiming for the Bull's Eye

The Dental Implants Market is jam-packed with players striving for the top spot. However, for new entrants, it will not be that difficult to make a mark. Some of the key players in this market are Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland), Osstem Implant (South Korea), 3M (US), Nobel Biocare (Part of Danaher Corporation) (US), Zimmer Biomet (US), CAMLOG Biotechnologies AG (Switzerland), Dentsply Sirona (US), Neobiotech USA. Inc. (US) and others.

Aesthetic Surgery to Lead the Way

People who lost their tooth; be it in an accident or while seeking thrill in adventure sports, can now restore their look by having dental implants. The report published by the American Academy for Implant Dentistry reveals impressive figures. In the U.S. alone, nearly 15million people seek dental implant for their missing tooth which they have lost in an accident every year. The staggering number points fingers towards a burgeoning dental implant industry.

Dental Implants Market Restraints

However, the price can be a major factor as these implant procedures do not come cheap and often they do not even come under the insurance purview. Patients in developing industries find it cumbersome to undergo such an operation.

What's on Display?

Patient comfort is always of the utmost priority for the healthcare sector. That is what the manufacturers had in their mind while producing ETIII 3.2 implant which is also becoming popular as mini implants. These implants are perfect for individuals with a smaller mouth that lacks enough room for a traditional dental implant.

Computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing, (CAD-CAM) procedure, on the other hand, has been transforming the market considerably as it can replicate an identical tooth almost in no time which the expert can put right after he or she pulls out the wrong one. This can save many hours in waiting in the expert chamber and money.

Market Segmentation

Procedure-wise, the market includes root-form dental implants, plate-form dental implants, and others.

Material-based segmentation includes zirconium implant, titanium implant, and, others. Titanium is biocompatible and can withstand corrosion for the more extended period. Hence, the component has the potential to dominate the market in the foreseeable future.

Based on end-users, the market can be segmented into dental hospitals & clinics market, dental research laboratories, and, others.

The Dental Implants Market Regional Frontiers

Geographically, the global market can be simplified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest-of-the-World (RoW) zones. North America acts like a bellwether for the global market with 37.6% of the total market share. The region has advanced healthcare infrastructure setting the tone for the market. However, aesthetic awareness among the populace is driving the market the most. Europe is expecting a steady growth owing to its growing cases of dental problems and well-groomed healthcare infrastructure. The APAC is going to register the fastest growth rate. Its massive potential is yet to be tapped fully. An impressive CAGR of 7.2% can be expected from the region with developing countries such as India and China showing promise of becoming future market influencers. On the other hand, Japan is a developed region which already has a well-structured healthcare system to boast of and is a significant contributor to the global market.

