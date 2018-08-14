CLASS ACTION UPDATE for HAIR and NWL: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Restoration Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQGM: HAIR)

Class Period: Pursuant to the IPO between October 12, 2017 and October 16, 2017

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 21, 2018

The complaint alleges that Restoration Robotics negligently issued untrue statements of material facts in, and omitted to state material facts required to be stated from, the Offering Materials issued in connection with the Initial Public Offering. The complaint further alleges that as a result of the materially misleading Offering Materials, the Company's stock price was artificially inflated at the time of the IPO.

Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL)

Class Period: February 6, 2017 - January 24, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 20, 2018

The lawsuit alleges: Newell Brands Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's retail channel was loaded with extremely high levels of unsold Newell product; (ii) contrary to defendants' representations, the build-up of Newell inventory in the retail channel was due to Company-specific rather than macroeconomic reasons; (iii) as a result of the unusually high levels of unsold inventory in the retail channel, Newell was exposed to a heightened risk that it would experience slower sales growth in future periods; and (iv) undisclosed managerial and cultural differences in the legacy Newell and Jarden businesses had created significant discord that was having a material adverse effect on the Company's operating performance.

