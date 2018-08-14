Concurrent Technologies Corporation's Annual Report Wins Two Awards

Johnstown, PA, Aug. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) Fiscal Year 2017 annual report has won a Platinum MarCom Award and an APEX Award for Publication Excellence. This is the 12th straight year that the annual report has been honored for marketing communications excellence in national and international competitions.

"Our team has done an outstanding job with our publications for many years. It's an honor to work with this talented group to produce these award-winning communications," said Mary Bevan, Director, CTC Corporation Communications and Brand Marketing, who also serves as the project manager for the annual report. "We enjoy competing against the biggest and best in the industry and we are humbled by the recognition."

CTC's annual report has won 20 marketing communications awards in the past 12 years, including the two most recent awards as well as Hermes, Ragan Communications, and Service Industry Advertising honors.

The MarCom Awards, an international competition that identifies outstanding achievements by marketing and communications professionals, is administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communications Professionals.

The APEX Awards for Publication Excellence have been recognizing outstanding print, web, electronic, and social media for 30 years.

