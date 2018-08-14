Richardson Healthcare Announces ISO 13485:2016 Certification

ISO Certification awarded to manufacturing facility in LaFox, IL - USA

LaFox, Ill., Aug. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Healthcare, a Division of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL), announces today the company has been awarded ISO 13485:2016 certification. This certification is an international standard that outlines the requirements for a quality management system specific to the medical devices industry.

This certification validates the consistent design, development, production and delivery of medical devices that are safe for their intended purpose. To be certified, Richardson demonstrated the ability to provide medical devices and related services that consistently meet customer and regulatory requirements.

"Quality is at the core of Richardson's long history, and this ISO certification represents our continued commitment to that tradition," said Pat Fitzgerald, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Richardson Healthcare.

As part of the ISO certification process, Richardson participated in a thorough audit of its quality system processes, as well as product quality requirements. The company follows these standards throughout all departments such as customer service, design, manufacturing, assembly and distribution.

"We have invested heavily in our healthcare manufacturing facility and are proud of the team's accomplishment. We are able to incorporate many of the ISO13485 best practices throughout the rest of our manufacturing operations making Richardson Electronics that much stronger in both the CT and power grid tube industry," added Edward J. Richardson, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President.

With this certification, customers can be confident that Richardson Healthcare is dedicated to maintaining the highest level of quality, efficiency and responsiveness required by the medical community.

Richardson Healthcare will be exhibiting at the upcoming Clinical Engineering Association of Illinois (CEAI) Conference in Oakbrook, IL August 15-16, Booth #210. To schedule a meeting with us at CEAI, please contact us at healthcare@rell.com | 704.739.3597

About Richardson Healthcare – A Division of Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics - Healthcare provides high-value diagnostic imaging replacement parts, tubes, equipment, and technical support to hospitals, diagnostic imaging centers, medical institutions, independent service organizations and more. We have a focused product selection of diagnostic imaging components and systems, as well as robust in-house manufacturing capabilities. In addition, we provide CT Service training, complete post-sale service and support, including installation support, maintenance, troubleshooting, calibration and conformance. For more information, visit us at www.rellhealthcare.com.

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global provider of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; flat panel solutions and replacement parts for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific and semiconductor markets. The Company's strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and "engineered solutions" based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available online at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.