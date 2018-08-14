Argentum 47, Inc. is Formally Retained as Corporate Advisor to Creditum Limited, a Disruptive Technology Company Lending Money to Holders of Various Digital Currencies and Offering Other Financial Instruments

Dubai, UAE, Aug. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Argentum 47, Inc. ( www.arg47.com ) (OTCQB:ARGQ) and its fully-owned foreign subsidiaries, a specialist in both Retail and Corporate Financial Services, Corporate Consultancy and Human Resources, with offices located in Dubai and the United Kingdom, is extremely excited to announce that it has recently signed a consultancy agreement with Creditum Limited to oversee and assist in their upcoming corporate growth including a listing on a recognized stock exchange and assisting in the future strategy of the company in return for a piece of equity and on going commissions for specific introductions and assistance.



Creditum Limited ( https://creditum.io/ ) is a disruptive non-bank financial services company based in Gibraltar. The company offers services including borderless multi-currency accounts including digital currencies, wallets, consumer loan facilities and credit cards for both individuals and businesses. Creditum's technology provides effectively instantaneous money movements, real-time account tracking and world beating security utilizing the power of the blockchain to protect lenders, borrowers, clients and merchants alike. Uniquely, Creditum treat all currencies the same, whether crypto currency or FIAT currency. The company's "first-of-its-kind crypto-collateral" offering offers a tax efficient and convenient route to liquidity for those with the enviable problem of having profitable crypto holdings.

Peter Smith, CEO of Argentum 47, Inc., said: "As our business moves in to exciting new growth areas we are always on the lookout for outstanding young companies that have the potential to become major global players. Our attention has switched to those companies that offer hugely disruptive and innovative technologies. Creditum are one such company. We have been talking to the Creditum team for many months and watching the meteoric growth of their company. They are in a tremendous space with absolutely up-to-the-minute technology and algorithms in order to manage their lending profile and secure the right money for the right return to the end user. The potential for Creditum to become the leader in this field, within an exceptionally short period of time, is incredible. They have a strong seasoned management team and a very specific target market. The response in the first few weeks of their offering was staggering with some US$140 million worth of potential loan clients registering with Creditum at an average of US$8,000 per loan, each one providing full KYC (Know Your Client). We are very excited about working with Creditum going forwards. In our opinion, this company is a real game changer and has all the potential to be a Unicorn deal."

Klas Strom, Creditum Press & Media Advisor, said: "Heading into the future, we believe transparency and security is of paramount importance in bridging traditional and digital finance. Since the inception of Creditum, it has been our goal to become a publicly listed company. With this goal of a listing – we established key partnerships with world leading entities in finance, legal and accountancy. We now see Argentum 47 as the final piece in the puzzle, in pursuing a listing on a major European stock exchange. In order for Creditum to deliver financial and banking services on a global scale, we must comply with rules and regulations in several jurisdictions. Our public listing will enable us to expedite applications and secure the licenses faster, reducing the time-to-market for our planned products and services. With financial technology and digital currencies both being extremely vibrant sectors of the new global economy, we see a multi-billion-dollar market for our unique ‘borderless lending' platform. The opportunity to scale big and scale fast is almost unprecedented with our unique business model."

About Argentum 47, Inc. and Subsidiaries:

Argentum 47, Inc. ("Argentum") is a full service Financial Intermediary, Corporate Consultancy, Retails and Corporate Financial Services and Human Resources Company. Through its wholly-owned foreign subsidiaries, it advises both business and retail customers with their most critical decisions and opportunities pertaining to growth, capital needs, structure and the development of their financial plans. With offices in Dubai and he United Kingdom, Argentum has developed significant relationships in the US, UK, Central Europe, the Middle East and South East Asia to assist clients in realizing their full value and potential. Bringing business to external capital and resources, and retail customers to a suite of secure effective financial solutions. Furthermore, as Argentum has offices in key financial centres of the world, they are able to introduce their clients to the right financial partner without geographical constraints.

