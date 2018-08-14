Capstones Success Continues in Brazil with Renewable Biogas Order for Large Brewing Company in Southern Brazil

VAN NUYS, Calif., Aug. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) (NASDAQ:CPST), the world's leading clean technology manufacturer of microturbine energy systems, announced today it secured an order for one C65 and one C200R microturbine for an international brewing company located in South Brazil. Luming Inteligência Energética, Capstone's National Account partner in Brazil, secured the order, which is expected to be commissioned by the end of the calendar year.



Luming secured a long-term energy agreement for the brewing project with additional projects expected in the near future. The order is the first industrial deployment for Luming in Brazil and expands beyond their traditional commercial applications leading to future development in the growing industrial sector.

"The order is significant as it continues to demonstrate our continued penetration in yet another strategic geography," said Darren Jamison, President and Chief Executive Officer of Capstone. "We continue to see a growing demand for our products in South America where microturbines can offer significant cost savings for commercial and industrial customers," added Mr. Jamison.

The project will utilize biogas from the production of beer to fuel the microturbines at two separate facilities. The configuration will integrate seamlessly with the facility to utilize 100% of the biogas produced and supply electricity to the facility under a long-term agreement with Luming.

"Capstone is pleased to see Luming's expansion into the industrial space," said Jim Crouse, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Capstone. "Brazil holds great potential and Luming has found a solution to allow customers to reduce their energy cost, while improving their environmental footprint using Luming's capital," concluded Mr. Crouse.

About Capstone Turbine Corporation

Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) (NASDAQ:CPST) is the world's leading producer of low-emission microturbine systems and was the first to market commercially viable microturbine energy products. Capstone has shipped over 9,000 Capstone Microturbine systems to customers worldwide. These award-winning systems have logged millions of documented runtime operating hours. Capstone is a member of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Combined Heat and Power Partnership, which is committed to improving the efficiency of the nation's energy infrastructure and reducing emissions of pollutants and greenhouse gases. A DQS-Certified ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015 certified company, Capstone is headquartered in the Los Angeles area with sales and/or service centers in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Asia.

For more information about the company, please visit www.capstoneturbine.com. Follow Capstone Turbine on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

