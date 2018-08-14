Coverage Initiated for The Flowr Corporation via NetworkNewsWire

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire - The Flowr Corporation, an emerging leader in premium, non-irradiated cannabis cultivation in Canada, announced it retained NetworkNewsWire ("NNW") to provide a package of corporate communications services.



Flowr is a Health Canada Licensed Producer (LP) of cannabis under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR). Founded by MedReleaf co-founder Tom Flow and a team of industry pioneers, successful start-up executives and top industry scientists, Flowr aims to become the pre-eminent indoor premium cannabis grower in Canada.

NetworkNewsWire is a multifaceted financial news and publishing company that delivers a new generation of social communication solutions, news aggregation and syndication, and enhanced news release services. NNW's strategies help public and private organizations find their voice and build market visibility. As part of the Client-Partner relationship with Flowr, NNW will leverage its investor-based distribution network of over 5,000 key syndication outlets, various newsletters, social media channels, blogs, and other outreach tools to generate greater brand awareness for the company.

"Flowr's leadership team is widely recognized for its expertise in building and operating state-of-the-art cannabis cultivation facilities," states Sherri Franklin, Director of Client Solutions for NNW. "We look forward to working with the Flowr team to help them communicate their strategy and accomplishments to shareholders and potential investors."

About The Flowr Corporation

The Flowr Corporation is a vertically-integrated Canadian cannabis company with production facilities in Kelowna, British Columbia and head office in Markham, Ontario. Flowr's advanced indoor grow facilities, experienced cultivation team and focus on Good Manufacturing Practices ensure consistent, high-quality supply of medicinal cannabis. Flowr is also well-positioned with a line of premium cannabis products for the upcoming adult-use market. For more information, please visit: http://www.FlowrCo.ca

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is a financial news and content distribution company that provides (1) access to a network of wire services via NetworkWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible, (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets, (3) enhanced press release services to ensure maximum impact, (4) social media distribution via the Investor Brand Network (IBN) to nearly 2 million followers, (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions, and (6) a total news coverage solution with NNW Prime . As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

