Heading Back to School Can Be Costly for a Student's Technology, According to Safeware

Dublin, Ohio, Aug. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



As students go back to school, their tech devices can fall victim to various forms of damage.









As summer comes to a close and teachers and students alike gear up to go back to school, many students will heavily rely upon some form of tech device to aid them in the classroom. Over 50% of teachers in the K-12 classroom say they have a 1:1 student-to-device ratio, according to Freckle Education's website. With the large prevalence of technology in the classroom space, Safeware, a leading provider of product protection and extended warranty solutions, took a look at what mishaps can happen to these devices.

Analyzing Safeware's historic claims data reveals that almost 93% of claims received from K-12 customers are a result of accidental damage. This includes drops, falls, or the device breaking in a bookbag, among other similar misfortunes. Comparatively, only 5% of claims are from liquid damage and 2% are from theft.

One student in Anderson, South Carolina was spending his free period typing up his midterm report paper. As the bell rang to signal the end of the period, he quickly shut his laptop and shoved it in his bookbag. When the student opened up his laptop at home, he realized that he had closed the laptop on a pencil, causing the screen to crack and the laptop to be rendered inoperable.

Many schools allow students to bring their devices home with them to complete homework assignments and to study for tests. This opens up a whole new environment where these devices can experience damage. Another student in Cleveland, Ohio placed his iPad on the counter to charge. In the middle of the night, a family member walked by and accidentally knocked it on the ground, causing the display to crack.

"Tech devices in schools have greatly enhanced students' learning experience, both in and out of the classroom," says Safeware's Chief Executive Officer, Bryan Schutjer. "Because of this dependency, Safeware has customized a K-12 solution to protect these devices from whatever damage may occur."

As students learn how to show responsibility and take care of their technology, there still is a very real possibility that their devices will undergo some form of damage. In the interim, Safeware has proven product protection solutions specifically for technology in the K-12 space that affords schools the ability to own their devices with confidence.

About Safeware

Having pioneered the technology insurance industry in 1982, Safeware is now one of the most recognized names in product protection. Safeware's innovative approach to insurance and extended warranty solutions has propelled the company into multiple industries including education, corporate technology, fitness, furniture and appliances. By allowing partners to customize coverage based on their unique needs, Safeware provides best-in-class programs allowing customers to own their products with confidence.

Learn more about Safeware online at www.safeware.com or by calling 1.800.800.1492.

Attachment

Stephanie Wise Safeware 614.781.2592 swise@safeware.com