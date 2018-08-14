Generation NEXT Franchise Brands, Inc. Announces Appointment of Lavaille Lavette to Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO, CA, Aug. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generation NEXT Franchise Brands, Inc. (OCTQB: VEND) announced today the appointment of Lavaille Lavette to the company's Board of Directors. Generation NEXT Franchise Brands' flagship subsidiary, Reis & Irvy's, is the world's first franchise of robot-staffed, fully automated frozen dessert vending kiosks.

With a Master's in Education, Lavaille Lavette has worked as an investment broker, schoolteacher, school district administrator, speechwriter, marketing executive, and sales-merchandising leader.

A best-selling author, marketing and educational expert, Lavaille served as the Special Advisor to the U.S. Secretary of Education, Dr. Rod Paige, U. S. Department of Education, 2001 – 2005. Lavaille is a Founding Board Member and the first President of the Luanda Africa Sister City Association and is involved in a number of international charitable ventures. She also served on the board of directors of the Greater Houston Convention and Visitors Bureau, Aspiring Youth Foundation and the Foxshire Foundation.



Currently she heads up a marketing consulting firm and multi-media packaging company. The company develops and markets products in the airport, publishing, food, and the sports industry. Over the past 15 years Lavaille has used her merchandising and sales expertise to manage a number of airport food and retail concepts.

Lavaille combined three of her passions (Time Management, Leadership Training, and Charitable Causes) with the creation of the 86400 Seconds Movement, "Making a Difference, Being The Difference." There are 86,400 seconds in a day; the 86400 Seconds Movement is the instigator for a renewed life of intention and relevance. Her book, 86400, Manage Your Purpose to Make Every Second of Each Day Count, offers guidance and examples on how to live every second of each day purposefully and with renewed life. The message of 86400 inspires and helps audiences to use their time in ways to accomplish more in their lives and make a positive difference in the world.

Lavette is also the co-author of Yolanda Adams' Points of Power, and author of the bestselling children's book series, Steve Harvey presents "The Adventures of Roopster Roux".

Beyond her work in community engagement, nonprofit and the marketing spheres, Lavette is co-founder of Every Child An Author, (ECAA) Class-by-Class, School by School. ECAA is on a mission to make every child in America a published author, one grade level at a time. ( http://everychildanauthor.com ) She teamed with Fox 26 network to spearhead Fox's on air 86400 Book Club For Kids. ( http://86400bookclub.com )

Combining a "do it all" philosophy with a multi-faceted background, Lavaille continues to advocate for disadvantaged youth in the U.S. and Africa.

"A Force for Good"

In terms of synergy, Lavaille brings with her a depth of experience in both the public and private sectors, especially in terms of retail and merchandising. She brings further value to the Board with her long-standing business agreement with Walmart, developing food concepts in stores across North America.

"Throughout her career and personal life, Lavaille has been a force for good, both in business, and in the world." said Nick Yates, CEO of Generation NEXT Franchise Brands. "But most of all, we're impressed with her ability to unify stakeholders. Lavaille is a charismatic leader, of the utmost integrity, who will help to ensure that our interests are always aligned with all of our stakeholders - be they consumers of our products, our dedicated employees, our investors and franchisees; to the communities we serve and will serve in the future. Lavaille's appointment to our Board is a part of our commitment to being the best corporate citizen we can as we progress through a time of rapid worldwide expansion," Yates concluded.

"I'm honored to join the Board at Generation NEXT Franchise Brands. Since coming to know the company, I'm fully confident the executive team is taking all the right steps to elevate the company to the next level," Lavette said. "Together, with my experience and connections in retail and Generation NEXT leadership's commitment to superior quality and service, we are a recipe for success."

An industry disruptor

Generation Next Franchise Brands, Inc. (OTCQB:VEND) is the developer of the world's first fully-automated robotic frozen dessert vending kiosk designed to disrupt brick-and-mortar competitors. Reis & Irvy's unattended robots eliminate the need for costly rents and employees; significantly reduce food safety concerns; and are capable of operating 24-hours a day.

Reis & Irvy's-branded signature robot characters of the same name can dispense servings of frozen yogurt, ice cream, gelato and sorbet topped with a selection of six delicious toppings in under 60 seconds. With self-checkout touch screen ordering and payment options, video animation, music and delicious frozen dessert provided exclusively by Dannon, robot vendors meet consumers' demand for immediate convenience, entertainment and a superior quality product - be it in shopping malls, medical centers and any other high-traffic area.

For more information, visit the Reis & Irvy's website at www.reisandirvys.com or call Toll-Free (888) 902-7558.

About Generation NEXT Franchise Brands, Inc.

Generation NEXT Franchise Brands, Inc., based in San Diego, California, is a publicly traded company on the OTC Markets trading under the symbol OTCBB: VEND. Generation NEXT Franchise Brands, Inc. is parent company to Reis and Irvy's, Inc. and Generation NEXT Vending Robots.

About Reis & Irvy's, Inc.

Reis & Irvy's, Inc. is a subsidiary franchise concept of Generation NEXT Franchise Brands, Inc. ( VEND ). Launched in early 2016, the revolutionary Reis & Irvy's Vending Robot serves seven different flavors of frozen yogurt, ice cream, sorbets and gelatos, a choice of up to six custom toppings and to customers within 60 seconds or less at the point of sale. The unique franchise opportunity has since established itself as a high-demand product and currently showcases a franchise network both domestically as well as internationally.

