CaliPharms And Beverage Master Distributor Sign LOI

CaliPharms To Acquire Assets and Distribution Contracts of One Elite Sports





TEMECULA, CA, Aug. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CaliPharms, Inc. (OTC:KGET), a Development Stage Company operating in the California Medicinal Cannabis Industry, publicly trading under the OTC Markets symbol "KGET" has executed an LOI with a Beverage Master Distributor.

CaliPharms CEO Eric Watson stated, "This new relationship with One Elite Sports has opened doors for CaliPharms into beverage manufacturing and distribution networks. The knowledge and expertise that One Elite Sports will provide CaliPharms will help us create a great CBD beverage product and just as importantly provide CaliPharms a distribution channel to sell it to consumers." Watson further stated, "We are excited to get our brand on a quality product and out to consumers."

Management has concluded extensive research on the CBD beverage market and determined it is an excellent market for CaliPharms to enter at this time in the USA. CaliPharms has entered discussions to acquire the master distributorship with the intention of developing its own CBD Beverage line and using the distribution channels to place future products.

California CBD products will not be derived from industrial hemp be the recent California regulations.

Click link below to see an article for more info about the new regulation-

https://www.cannalawblog.com/hemp-derived-cbd-not-allowed-in-food-or-pretty-much-anything-else-in-california/

Cannabidiol (CBD) is a natural compound found in cannabis and is known for its medicinal benefits. It is the compound of cannabis minus the THC or illusionary compound. CBD is now legal in most states of the USA, Canada and 22 countries in Europe with increasing pressures on Governments to completely legalize its use.

In the US CBD market is estimated to grow to $2.1B by 2020* (Investing News, 2017), whilst the International market for cannabis is projected to hit $31.4 billion by 2021 (Zhang, M 2017)

The benefits of CBD are being recognized by more international governments and more countries are continuing to legalize its use. Greece is one of 22 new countries to lift restrictions on cannabis use.

Recent articles on the growth and value of CBD companies are provided for reference;

About CaliPharms, Inc.

CaliPharms Inc., trading under the symbol (KGET) which trades under its former name Kleangas Energy Technologies, Inc. is a development stage business. The Company currently is focused within the THC and CBD Beverage Industry.

Safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as CaliPharms or KGET or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Investment into a microcap company is a high risk investment and it should only be considered if you are able to afford a total loss of the investment. Laws and Regulations of Marijuana are currently in direct contradiction between California and Federal Law and these factors should be a part of your consideration when making an investment into KGET.