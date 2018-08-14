Naturally Splendid & CROP Enter Into Manufacturing and Supply Agreement for Hemp Products

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid," "NSE" or "the Company") (FRANKFURT:50N) (TSX-V:NSP) (OTC:NSPDF) is pleased to announce that it has signed a Letter of Intent ("LOI") with CROP Infrastructure Corp. (CSE:CROP) (OTC:CRXPF) for the development and manufacturing of "Hempire," a branded Hemp Seed, Hemp Protein Powder and Hemp Oil product line to be owned by CROP. Naturally Splendid and CROP are currently testing a variety of existing as well as unique flavors and formulations created by NSP specifically for the Hempire Brand, some of which will have products enhanced with NSP's HempOmega™.

Under the terms of the agreement, Naturally Splendid will create a variety of retail products, initially based on hemp seed, protein and oil and will be expanded to include CBD (cannabidiol) fortified products as regulations evolve to allow for cannabis extract, formulated products. These products will be marketed and distributed though CROP's growing distribution network.

HempOmega™ is a soluble powder created from microencapsulated hemp seed oil delivering essential omega 3 and 6 fortification to a wide variety of products and beverages. It is a high-quality and sustainable omega fatty acid alternative ingredient to fish oil. Due to its unique powder format, it solves the formulation challenge manufacturers face when trying to add oil to existing products and has proven to increase the bioavailability of omega fatty acids.

Craig Goodwin, President and director of Naturally Splendid states: "We are pleased to be working with CROP to create quality white-labelled hemp products for the Hempire brand. Naturally Splendid and CROP are developing several new hemp-based formulations that will be enhanced with our patented HempOmega™ ingredient."

Michael Yorke, CEO of CROP Infrastructure states: "We are excited to be working with Naturally Splendid who was an early mover in the Canadian Hemp market. We believe in the nutritional spectrum and health benefits of hemp and adding a consumer goods vertical was a logical progression as consumer data shows strong trends in plant-based foods and nutritional products. We are very pleased to bring our Hempire brand to Canada which will now be under license in 3 US States and collectively 4 countries worldwide."

About Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

Naturally Splendid is a biotechnology and consumer products company that is developing, producing, commercializing, and licensing an entirely new generation of plant-derived, bioactive ingredients, nutrient dense foods, and related products. Naturally Splendid is building an expanding portfolio of patents (issued and pending) and proprietary intellectual property focused on the commercial uses of industrial hemp and marijuana cannabinoid compounds in a broad spectrum of applications.

Naturally Splendid currently has four innovative divisions:

(1) BIOTECHNOLOGY – Focused on three major platforms:

Proprietary HempOmega™ encapsulation



Extraction and formulation with Cannabidiol (CBD)



Hemp and plant-based proteins

(2) CONSUMER PRODUCTS

NATERA® - brand of retail hemp and superfood products distributed throughout North America, Asia and Europe.





- brand of retail hemp and superfood products distributed throughout North America, Asia and Europe. The Bar Makers (Prosnack Natural Foods Inc.) makers of (Elevate Me™) - lifestyle brand of healthy meal replacement products distributed throughout North America.





makers of - lifestyle brand of healthy meal replacement products distributed throughout North America. Chi Hemp Industries Incorporated (CHII) - e-commerce platform for natural and organic hemp products.





- e-commerce platform for natural and organic hemp products. PawsitiveFX® - topical pet care products.





- topical pet care products. NATERA®CBD - retail hemp-based cannabinoid nutraceutical and cosmeceutical products distributed in Asia.





- retail hemp-based cannabinoid nutraceutical and cosmeceutical products distributed in Asia. NATERA®Skincare - brand of retail hemp based cosmeceutical products.

(3) NATERA® Ingredients - bulk ingredients including HempOmega™

ACI Foods is a science-based, industrial hemp seed processing business located in Abbotsford, BC. Listed as the only strictly organic hemp seed processor in North America

(4) Co-Packaging/Toll-Processing - packaging for house-brands (NATERA® and CHII) and third-party partners.

