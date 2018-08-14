United States Patent Office Grants Tecogen Patent for Catalyst Formulation Used in Ultera Emissions Reduction Process

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN), a clean energy company providing ultra-efficient, clean, natural gas powered on-site power, heating and cooling equipment, has been granted a US patent for a customized catalyst formulation developed for its Ultera emissions reduction process. The patent covers the material composition and manufacturing method used in its production. This material provides excellent performance while being impervious to corrosion in applications where the engine fuel contains significant contaminants such as sulfur and phosphorus. The material and the manufacturing process were developed under contract with Environex, an independent catalyst testing and development company located in Malvern, PA. In exchange for the know-how and agreement to supply the company with the catalyst, Tecogen has granted Environex a license to use the catalyst formulation other than in internal combustion engines and combined heat and power systems, both under 1,000 kW, for which Tecogen retains exclusive rights.



Robert Panora, Tecogen's President and COO, commented, "This is a very important piece of the Ultera technology as many important fuels, including natural gas, gasoline, propane and biofuels have significant impurities which generate corrosive emissions that degrade unprotected emissions control catalysts. The catalyst material developed by Environex is cost competitive and testing over multiple years has demonstrated its effectiveness in extending the longevity of our catalysts."

Benjamin Locke, Tecogen's CEO, added, "As we seek broader applications for our Ultera emissions control technology, this patent will provide an additional angle of protection for another key element of the Ultera process and expand our options relative to our commercialization strategy."

"We are excited to partner with Tecogen in developing a more durable technology to meet the emissions requirements of challenging applications in the IC engine space," said David Wallace, Environex's Vice President.

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains high efficiency, ultra-clean, cogeneration products including natural gas engine-driven combined heat and power, air conditioning systems, and high-efficiency water heaters for residential, commercial, recreational and industrial use. The company is known for cost efficient, environmentally friendly and reliable products for energy.

In business for over 35 years, Tecogen has shipped more than 3,000 units, supported by an established network of engineering, sales, and service personnel across the United States. For more information, please visit www.tecogen.com or contact us for a free Site Assessment .

Tecogen, InVerde e+, Ilios, Tecochill, and Ultera are registered or pending trademarks of Tecogen Inc.

About Environex

Environex Inc. is a full-service catalyst testing and development company with more than 25 years of experience in the emissions control catalyst industry. The company provides numerous services including the development and improvement of novel catalysts and washcoats for a wide array of clients across many industries. Environex's industrial SCR (selective catalyst reduction) catalyst testing division boasts the most comprehensive suite of services and fastest turn-around time in the industry.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" which may describe strategies, goals, outlooks or other non-historical matters, or projected revenues, income, returns or other financial measures, that may include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "target," "potential," "will," "should," "could," "likely," or "may" and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

In addition to those factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under "Risk Factors", among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from past and projected future results are the following: fluctuations in demand for our products and services, competing technological developments, issues relating to research and development, the availability of incentives, rebates, and tax benefits relating to our products and services, changes in the regulatory environment relating to our products and services, integration of acquired business operations, and the ability to obtain financing on favorable terms to fund existing operations and anticipated growth.

