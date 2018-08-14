RANK Software Appoints Rick Costanzo As CEO

TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RANK Software today announced it has appointed Rick Costanzo as its CEO. With more than 25 years in senior management roles at RIM/BlackBerry, AT&T, SAP, and Kodak Alaris, Rick is an experienced business leader and global technology executive with a proven track record in start-ups, business transformation and scaling business operations. As CEO, Costanzo is focusing on the organization's global expansion, building out its sales force and enhancing its product roadmap.



RANK Software announces Rick Costanzo as new chief executive officer.





"As a global technology executive, Rick inherently understands the cybersecurity needs of our customers because he has been in their shoes, facing their challenges and problems," said Dr. Niranjan Mayya, President and Founder, RANK Software. "I'm thrilled to have him on the RANK Software team, leading the next phase of development for the organization."

During his career Costanzo has excelled in expanding business throughout Europe and Latin America, generating double digit earnings growth and growing billion dollar organizations. He holds an honors degree from the University of Toronto, is a member of the Institute of Directors for the United Kingdom.

About RANK Software

RANK Software is a new generation security intelligence and analytics platform that helps enterprises identify and analyze cybersecurity threats in real time, allowing them take a proactive security posture in the rapidly changing cyber threat landscape. For more information, please visit www.ranksoftwareinc.com

Media Inquiries

Jeff Gadway

Galvanize Worldwide

jeff@galvanizeworldwide.com

519-500-1035

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/785fee08-aaff-4144-a169-b00ebfc85563