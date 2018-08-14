Aspen Group to Announce Fiscal Year 2019 1st Quarter Results on Thursday, September 6th

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU), a post-secondary education company, will host a conference call to discuss its fiscal year 2019 1st quarter financial results and business outlook on Thursday, September 6, 2018, at 4:30 p.m. (ET). Aspen will issue a press release reporting results after the market closes on Thursday, September 6th.



The conference call can be accessed by dialing toll-free (844) 452-6823 (U.S.) or (731) 256-5216 (international), passcode 6397498.

Subsequent to the call, a transcript of the audiocast will be available from the Company's website at ir.aspen.edu. There will also be a 7 day dial-in replay which can be accessed by dialing toll-free (855)859-2056 or (404)537-3406 (international), passcode 6397498.

About Aspen Group, Inc.: (NASDAQ:ASPU)

Aspen Group, Inc. is a publicly held, for-profit post-secondary education company headquartered in New York, NY. It owns two accredited universities, Aspen University and United States University. Aspen Group's vision is to make college affordable again in America.

Company Contact:

Aspen Group, Inc.

Michael Mathews, CEO

914-906-9159