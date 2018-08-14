Sierra Pacific Mortgage Hires Mike Cass as a Regional Manager

Folsom, CA, Aug. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sierra Pacific Mortgage Company, Inc., one of the nation's top ten private mortgage lenders, is pleased to announce that Mike Cass has joined the company as a Regional Manager. Based out of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Mr. Cass will oversee the company's retail sales teams in the northern, midwestern states.

Mike has been in the mortgage industry since 1987 and has held varying roles throughout the Midwest. Most recently, he served as the President of Results Mortgage. To Sierra Pacific Mortgage, Mike brings industry knowledge, experience, and the regional network to help Sierra Pacific Mortgage further expand their presence throughout the Midwest.

"I joined Sierra Pacific Mortgage because they are best positioned for the years ahead and have a track record of consistent leadership for the last 33 years. Their tagline ‘Promises Made. Promises Kept' says it all." Mr. Cass said. "Financially, they are strong and independent and have a national presence. Additionally, being a direct lender to Fannie, Freddie and Ginnie means more programs and products to offer my clients with better control over pricing, guidelines, and service!"

Sierra Pacific Mortgage is thrilled to have Mike join the team as they continue to grow and strengthen their retail division. Mike's leadership is crucial to the company's ambitious plan to serve and grow throughout the Midwest. A dedicated mortgage professional, and a natural leader, Mike will use his extensive industry experience and connections to grow the company's presence throughout the Midwest.

About Mike joining the company, Senior Vice President of Retail, Jay Promisco said, "Mike has been in the industry for over 30 years and is a proven leader who drives results from himself and his team. I look forward to seeing the focused vision Mike has for growth throughout the northern, midwestern states come to fruition!"

With more than 30 years in business, Sierra Pacific is continuously focused on adding experienced team members across the country! If you are looking for an opportunity at Sierra Pacific Mortgage, please visit www.joinsierrapacificmortgage.com

Christina Long Sierra Pacific Mortgage, Company Inc. 916-932-1711 Christina.Long@spmc.com