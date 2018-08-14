New Philanthropic Foundation Launches Aimed at Transitioning the Homeless to Tiny Village Communities

Indianapolis, IN, Aug. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The location and the socioeconomic status you were born into are factors that are out of one's control. While there are many contributing factors to what leads someone into homelessness, there are a lot of people who are living in situations due to a series of unfortunate events or bad decisions. After all, everyone could be a few steps away from being homeless, when encountered with a loss of a job, a severe injury, poor health or sudden onset mental illness. Some of the homeless include individuals with disabilities who just need access to rehabilitation, where others are veterans who have paid the ultimate sacrifice and now find themselves struggling to transition back into society. Some are even juveniles who have been abandoned and left to fend for themselves. Regardless of what led them to homelessness, these individuals are all vulnerable and need a helping hand to provide them with opportunities to better their lives.





To help rehabilitate and lessen the growing number of homeless individuals, DirectEmployers Association–a national HR trade association with over 900 of the who's who in corporate America–have launched a philanthropic foundation named DirectEmployers Serves (DE-Serves). This foundation will introduce a ‘Tiny Act of Kindness' project which will be aimed at transitioning homeless individuals into tiny village communities and providing rehabilitation programs and training/apprenticeship opportunities. Through these initiatives, DirectEmployers will be able to give back to the community and serve the deserving in a way it's never been able to before.

DE-Serves will be led by Nancy Holland, who has 13 years of experience at DirectEmployers Association and most recently served as the VP of Marketing. Combined with her passion to serve others and her marketing background, this new role creates the perfect opportunity for Holland to transition to the Philanthropy Chair and launch the foundation.

"Many of the nation's homeless are able and just need accommodations and skills that will help move their life forward. These individuals offer many skills and experience and just need a hand up." Stated Holland

The ‘Tiny Act of Kindness' project will begin the rehabilitation process with housing. There are many examples of successfully operated tiny village communities across the United States. These communities address the basic needs of housing and safety first, giving the individual the ability to get a strong foothold initially and follow-up with the training and skill advancement needed to rebuild their lives.

For more information about DE-Serves and to become involved please visit: http://www.DE-Serves.org.

About DirectEmployers Association

DirectEmployers is a nonprofit member-owned and managed association focused on providing its 900+ members with simple solutions for OFCCP compliance and online recruitment challenges. The Association's proprietary technology powers a federal contractor compliance solution that assists with the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Program's (OFCCP) VEVRAA mandatory listing requirements and Section 503 outreach requirements, while also offering recruitment marketing and creative services that help win the best candidates with a combination of vivid recruitment videos, real-life photos and bold branding through its wholly owned subsidiary, Recruit Rooster.

About DE-Serves

DE-Serves DirectEmployers Serves (DE Serves) is a charitable foundation focused on outreach and service to local communities and individuals with disabilities, veterans, active military and minorities.

