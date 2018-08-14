Pretivm Announces Board Change

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) ("Pretivm" or the "Company") announces that Dr. Nicole Adshead-Bell has resigned as a member of the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Pretivm, effective August 13, 2018.

Dr. Robert Quartermain remarks "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I wish to thank and acknowledge the contribution that Dr. Adshead-Bell has made to Pretivm and the Board during our transition from developer into a mid-tier gold producing company. We wish Dr. Adshead-Bell success in her new role as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Beadell Resources Limited."

About Pretivm

Pretivm is emerging as the premier low-cost intermediate gold producer with production at the high-grade underground Brucejack Mine in northern British Columbia now at steady state.

For further information contact:

Joseph Ovsenek Troy Shultz President & CEO Manager, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Pretium Resources Inc.

Suite 2300, Four Bentall Centre, 1055 Dunsmuir Street

PO Box 49334 Vancouver, BC V7X 1L4

(604) 558-1784

(877) 558-1784

invest@pretivm.com

(SEDAR filings: Pretium Resources Inc.)