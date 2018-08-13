Scorpio Gold Announces Forbearance Agreement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scorpio Gold Corporation ("Scorpio Gold" or the "Company") (TSX-V: SGN) announces it has entered into a forbearance agreement dated August 13, 2018 (the "Forbearance Agreement") among the Company, its subsidiaries and Waterton Precious Metals Fund II Cayman, LP (the "Lender"), which is advised by Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc., in connection with the repayment of a loan advanced from the Lender to Scorpio Gold in the principal amount of US$6,000,000 (the "Loan"), pursuant to the terms of a senior secured credit agreement dated August 14, 2015 (as amended, modified, supplemented or restated from time to time, the "Credit Agreement") among the Company, its subsidiaries and the Lender. Under the terms of the Forbearance Agreement, the Lender has agreed to not exercise its rights and remedies in connection with the Loan and extend the maturity date thereof from August 13, 2018 to October 15, 2018, subject to the occurrence of default under, and Scorpio Gold's and its subsidiairies' compliance with, the Forbearance Agreement and Credit Agreement.



The Company will use the period until October 15, 2018 to complete its review of potential strategic alternatives, including possible sale transactions, or capital investments and financing alternatives, in an effort to fully repay the Loan.

About Scorpio Gold Corporation



Scorpio Gold holds a 70% interest in the producing Mineral Ridge gold mining operation located in Esmeralda County, Nevada with joint venture partner Elevon, LLC (30%). Mineral Ridge is a conventional open pit mining and heap leach operation. Mining at Mineral Ridge was suspended in November 2017; however, the Company continues to generate limited revenues from residual but diminishing recoveries from the leach pads. Scorpio Gold also holds a 100% interest in the advanced exploration-stage Goldwedge property in Manhattan, Nevada with a fully permitted underground mine and 400 ton per day mill facility. The Goldwedge mill facility has been placed on a care and maintenance basis and can be restarted immediately when needed.

