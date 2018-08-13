Raven Industries Announces Executive Retirement

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Aug. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) announced today that Janet Matthiesen, Vice President of Human Resources, will retire in April 2019.



Throughout her time with the Company, Matthiesen led the successful integration of the company's HRIS system and implemented several strategic enhancements related to talent management and organizational development.

"Jan has been instrumental in the transformation of Raven from a manufacturing company to a global technology leader," said Raven President and CEO Dan Rykhus. "The advancements made under her leadership in the areas of recruitment, performance management and HR operations have positioned us well for future growth."

Rykhus went on to say, "On behalf of the entire Raven organization, I wish Jan all the best as she enters this next chapter in her life — which will undoubtedly include more time with her grandchildren."

Matthiesen, who has been with the Company since 2010, will be 62 at the time of her retirement. The Company expects to announce an internal successor later this year.

