Juleen Krings Joins Tactile Medical as Chief Human Resources Officer

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. ("Tactile Medical") (NASDAQ:TCMD), a medical technology company focused on developing medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home, today announced that Juleen Krings has joined the company as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO).



Krings will focus on further strengthening a company culture of engagement and empowerment that has established Tactile Medical as one of the Star Tribune's top workplaces for nine consecutive years. In directing and executing human resources (HR) strategy, she will lead training and development, talent acquisition and team-building aimed at delivering strong business and customer satisfaction results.

Throughout her 20 years in human resources, Krings has acquired extensive global HR leadership experience in multiple sectors and a track record of contributing to growth and profitability. Most recently, as CHRO for AnchorBank, NA, she created and directed a values-based leadership program that fostered business momentum across the organization's 18 branch locations.

"Our customer-centric culture is the foundation of our success," said Gerald R. Mattys, Chief Executive Officer of Tactile Medical. "As we continue to grow, it's critical for us to provide a work environment that empowers our team to reach their utmost potential while delivering outstanding customer satisfaction at every point of contact. Juleen's broad experience and passion for employee engagement make her ideal to lead this effort."

"I'm thrilled and honored to join Tactile Medical," said Krings. "Rarely have I seen a company so sincerely dedicated to its customers and employees. It's exciting to be part of a team that makes such a meaningful difference in the lives of people with chronic disease and takes such great satisfaction in this Mission."

About Tactile Medical

Tactile Medical is a leader in developing and marketing at-home therapy devices that treat chronic swelling conditions such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency. Tactile Medical's Mission is to help people suffering from chronic diseases live better and care for themselves at home. The Company's unique offering includes advanced, clinically proven pneumatic compression devices, as well as continuity of care services provided by a national network of product specialists and trainers, reimbursement experts, patient advocates and clinicians. This combination of products and services ensures that tens of thousands of patients annually receive the at-home treatment necessary to better manage their chronic conditions. Tactile Medical takes pride in the fact that our solutions help increase clinical efficacy, reduce overall healthcare costs and improve the quality of life for patients with chronic conditions.

