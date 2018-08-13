Insight Financial Services (IFS) Awarded Contract from Allied States Cooperative for Consulting, Contracting, Staff Development and Leasing Services for IT Equipment

COSTA MESA, Calif., Aug. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insight Financial Services (IFS), a division of Insight Investments, LLC, today announced that it has been awarded a contract from Allied States Cooperative (ASC), as an approved vendor for consulting, contracting, staff development and related services. ASC is a national governmental purchasing cooperative which competitively bids and awards contracts for local, regional, and national vendors in compliance with procurement laws and regulations. ASC provides a significant benefit to members through the managed bid process, resulting in streamlined and direct access to IFS' flexible financing services that supports their technology and equipment acquisition needs.



"ASC is an excellent organization that provides valuable purchasing benefits for school districts across the country that need financing for classroom technology. IFS is pleased to be awarded as an approved vendor and to have the opportunity to continue to serve the ASC community," said Andy Hashimoto, vice president, Insight Financial Services. "We have experience working with school districts and non-profit organizations and are ideally suited to meet the need for flexibility in leasing solutions."

ASC contracts are available to members with no fees. Members include public, charter and private schools as well as community colleges, universities, cities, counties and other government agencies and non-profits. Approved vendors are evaluated by ASC and verified to provide a quality product or service at a competitively priced bid in compliance with bidding requirements. Members work directly with approved vendors and benefit from the streamlined process and pre-approved status.

IFS' ASC contract number is 18-7297. For more information about IFS within the ASC purchasing program visit: http://www.alliedstatescooperative.com/vendors.php?purchasing_vendor_id=731

