September 10th Deadline Alert: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Important Upcoming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Farmland Partners Inc. - FPI

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the important September 10, 2018 lead plaintiff deadline in the shareholder class action lawsuit against Farmland Partners Inc. ("Farmland" or the "Company") (NYSE:FPI, FPI-PB)). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages on behalf of those who purchased the securities of Farmland between May 9, 2017 and July 10, 2018, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period").



To join the Farmland class action, and/or to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit Farmland Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Daniel Sadeh toll free at (877) 779-1414 or dsadeh@bernlieb.com.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Farmland artificially increased its revenues by making loans to related party tenants; (2) as a result of the foregoing, Farmland's Class Period revenues were overstated; and (3) as a result, Farmland's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On July 11, 2018, Rota Fortunae published a report stating, among other things, that "FPI is artificially increasing revenues by making loans to related-party tenants who round-trip the cash back to FPI as rent; 310% of 2017 earnings could be made-up." The report further stated that "FPI has neglected to disclose that the majority of its loans have been made to two members of the management team, including Jesse Hough, CEO Paul Pittman's long-time business partner," and "[w]e found evidence that strongly supports FPI has significantly overpaid for properties."

On this news, Farmland's stock fell $3.37 per share, or over 38%, from its previous closing price to close at $5.28 per share on July 11, 2018, damaging investors.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 10, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

