September 25th Deadline Alert: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Important Upcoming Deadline in the First Filed Class Action Lawsuit Against Rockwell Medical, Inc. - RMTI

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Rockwell Medical, Inc. ("Rockwell" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:RMTI) between March 16, 2018 and June 26, 2018, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important September 25, 2018 lead plaintiff deadline in the first filed case commenced by Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The lawsuit seeks to recover Rockwell shareholders' investment losses.



To join the Rockwell class action, and/or to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit Rockwell Medical Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Daniel Sadeh toll free at (877) 779-1414 or dsadeh@bernlieb.com .

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period Defendants' made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Rockwell was aware that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will not pursue Rockwell's proposal for separate reimbursement for Triferic; (2) the estimated reserves in Rockwell's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 are misstated; (3) there was a material weakness in Rockwell's internal control over financial reporting; (4) consequently, Rockwell's internal control over financial reporting was ineffective during the Class Period; (5) Robert L. Chioini, former Chief Executive Officer of Rockwell, withheld material information regarding Triferic from Rockwell's auditor, corporate counsel and five independent directors of Rockwell's Board; and (6) as a result, Defendants' statements about Rockwell's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable bases at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

The class action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, under docket number 1:18-cv-04253. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 25, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

