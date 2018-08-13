Ambarella Announces Q2 FY 2019 Earnings Conference Call to be Held Aug. 30

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambarella, Inc., (NASDAQ:AMBA), a leading developer of low-power, HD and Ultra HD video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions, today announced that it will hold its Q2 FY 2019 conference call on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time. The company will issue its earnings release after the market closes the same day.



Those in the U.S. interested in participating should dial 877-304-8963 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. International callers should dial 760-666-4834. The password is "Ambarella." A webcast of the conference call will be available at http://investor.ambarella.com/events.cfm

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc. (AMBA) is a leading developer of low-power, high-definition (HD) and Ultra HD video compression and image processing solutions, and computer vision solutions. The company's products are used in a variety of HD cameras including security IP-cameras, sports cameras, wearable cameras, drone cameras and automotive video processing solutions. Ambarella is currently combining advanced computer vision technology with its state-of-the-art video to enable the next generation of intelligent cameras, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles. For more information about Ambarella, please visit www.ambarella.com.

